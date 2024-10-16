Greenberg Traurig Expands in Milan with Addition of Renowned Banking, Finance and Restructuring Lawyer Riccardo Agostinelli together with his Team

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria continues to grow in Milan with the addition of a three-partners strong team led by Riccardo Agostinelli, a leader in the banking and finance sector—including leveraged, acquisition, corporate, real estate and sports finance—and special situations and debt restructuring sectors. The team comprises Shareholders Marco Leonardi and Daniele Migliarucci, and Senior Associates Alessandro Pallavicini and Cristina Cupolo.

MILAN, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria continues to grow in Milan with the addition of a three-partners strong team led by Riccardo Agostinelli, a leader in the banking and finance sector—including leveraged, acquisition, corporate, real estate and sports finance—and special situations and debt restructuring sectors. The team comprises Shareholders Marco Leonardi and Daniele Migliarucci, and Senior Associates Alessandro Pallavicini and Cristina Cupolo.

Agostinelli joins Greenberg Traurig from Molinari Agostinelli law firm, where he was name partner. During his career, he has held key positions in both international and Italian law firms of high standing. After a long period at Pavia Ansaldo, Riccardo founded Ashurst's Italian office in 2000 where he acted as managing partner. In 2009, he joined Latham & Watkins as head of the Italian finance and restructuring team. From 2014 to 2021, he was name partner at Gattai, Minoli, Agostinelli (today PedersoliGattai).

Harnessing Agostinelli and his team's long-time experience, credibility, and reputation in the market positions Greenberg Traurig's Milan office to deliver a unique, elite platform to clients. The addition complements and continues to strengthen - the Italian Banking & Finance practice with Corrado Angelelli and Alessio Ruvolo, Restructuring & Insolvency practice with Bruno Cova, Fund Formation and Investment Management practice with Eriprando Guerritore and Real Estate Practice with Marzio Longo.

"This is a unique opportunity to welcome someone with Riccardo's distinct combination of top-tier reputation and decades of experience in both finance and restructuring sectors, and who so well fits the collaborative Greenberg Traurig culture. With about 500 lawyers in Europe and fast-growing capabilities in our 34 U.S. markets, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Riccardo and team further enhance multiple global practices, from Banking & Finance to Restructuring & Insolvency, M&A, Private Equity, and Real Estate," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "The arrival of Riccardo and his team, who share the firm's cultural values, strengthens our position as leading legal advisors on the Italian and European markets, thanks to the close synergy with the banking and finance, real estate, restructuring and insolvency, financial litigation and M&A practices."

"Greenberg Traurig is consistently recognized as a leading advisor for complex transactions and projects worldwide. Adding Riccardo and his team is a strategic move to further grow these capabilities and support the expansion of our sizable already strong team in Milan and across Europe, increasingly adding value for clients who demand a commitment to excellence and top-tier experience across markets and sectors," Greenberg Traurig Milan Co-Managing Shareholder Luigi Santa Maria said.

"Choosing Greenberg Traurig was a natural next step in my career; this is a dynamic, highly respected global law firm whose culture and core values are closely aligned with mine. Furthermore, I am certain that my clients will benefit from the worldwide expertise available across this platform and that my experience will be able to contribute value to existing firm relationships in a growing global marketplace. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues in Milan, throughout Europe, and across the globe," Riccardo said.

Leonardi focuses his practice on finance (acquisition, corporate, real estate, sport finance), special situations and restructuring. He mainly advises banks, hedge funds, institutional investors, investment and private equity funds, and industrial groups (both Italian and international) on domestic and cross-border deals. In 2003, he obtained an LLM law and finance degree from University of Frankfurt.

Migliarucci focuses his practice on finance (acquisition, corporate, real estate, sport finance), special situations and restructuring. In these areas, he regularly advises both Italian and international clients on domestic and cross border transactions. His clients include banks, hedge funds, institutional investors, investment and private equity funds, and industrial groups.

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the result of the combination of Greenberg Traurig, LLP with its long-term ally, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato - a renowned legal boutique, founded in 1970 by Alberto Santa Maria in Milan. Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the fifth GT office in Europe and the 40th office in the world and comprises more than 70 lawyers. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/locations/milan LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenberg-traurig-santa-maria/

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elisabetta Nicolì, Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria, +39 02 77197 237, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria