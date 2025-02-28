Greenberg Traurig Expands in Portland with Prominent Electric Utility Transactions Shareholder Scott M. Rickard

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in the Western United States and its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Scott M. Rickard as a shareholder. Based in the firm's Portland office, Rickard joins from Troutman Pepper.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in the Western United States and its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Scott M. Rickard as a shareholder. Based in the firm's Portland office, Rickard joins from Troutman Pepper.

Rickard, who also will serve as the head of the U.S. Electric Utility Practice, brings more than 20 years of experience in energy-focused corporate advisory work, with particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and project development and finance in the energy utility sector. His practice primarily focuses on representing investor-owned utilities, energy project developers, and financial institutions in the financing, purchase, sale, and development of renewable and thermal energy generation assets and electric transmission facilities across the United States.

"Scott's arrival comes at a crucial time when our clients are increasingly seeking sophisticated counsel for complex energy transactions and infrastructure development," said firm CEO Brian L. Duffy. "His deep experience in utility-scale transactions and both renewable and thermal energy projects is in extremely high demand, and his addition will be tremendously beneficial to our clients as they navigate the evolving energy landscape."

This strategic hire follows the firm's recent expansion of its Energy & Natural Resources and Environmental practices out West with the addition of shareholders Andrew Spielman, Courtney M. Shephard, and Eric Waeckerlin in Denver, as well as Paul M. Williams, who is based out of both the Los Angeles and Austin offices.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig presents an exceptional opportunity to serve clients alongside some of the most experienced energy lawyers in the industry," Rickard said. "Three factors drew me to the firm: the impressive depth and breadth of experience within GT's energy transactions and regulatory group, the firm's unique culture of selective growth that has preserved its core values, and the geographic reach of GT's offices, which align perfectly with my clients' locations across the country. This platform will allow me to provide enhanced value and local market knowledge to my utility and energy clients."

Rickard has extensive experience in acquisitions and dispositions across most energy sectors, including solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, battery energy storage, pumped hydroelectric storage, natural gas, and coal facilities. He also advises investor-owned utilities on connecting and supplying large load customers and data centers, and in the repowering of thermal and renewable energy generation projects.

Rickard received his J.D. from Willamette University College of Law and his B.A. from Lawrence University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 202.533.2373, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP