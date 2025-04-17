Greenberg Traurig Expands in Texas; Adds Private Wealth and Finance Attorneys Michelle Rosenblatt and Shayla Friesen

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added two attorneys in Texas. Michelle Rosenblatt joins the Private Wealth Services Practice as a shareholder and Shayla Friesen joins the Finance Practice as of counsel.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added two attorneys in Texas. Michelle Rosenblatt joins the Private Wealth Services Practice as a shareholder and Shayla Friesen joins the Finance Practice as of counsel.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the continued growth and dynamic opportunities in Texas, a state that thrives on innovation and progress. Adding two experienced attorneys to our firm further reinforces our dedication to providing personalized, forward-thinking counsel to our clients. This expansion also addresses the further expansion of both Private Wealth Services and Finance, two of the firm's strategic priorities globally," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "We are thrilled to have Michelle and Shayla on our team."

Rosenblatt joins the firm's Austin office from Jackson Walker LLP, bringing deep experience in tax, estate, and wealth preservation planning. She focuses her practice on U.S. and international tax, estate, business, and wealth preservation planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, and family offices. She helps clients structure their holdings to benefit individuals and charitable causes important to them. Rosenblatt works closely with clients and their advisors to design tailored plans to aim to achieve their personal and charitable goals while reducing potential conflicts and minimizing gift, estate, and income tax liabilities.

"Michelle combines technical expertise with a personal touch, making her an invaluable addition to our Private Wealth Services Practice and the Texas team. Her dedication to understanding her clients' stories and protecting their assets and legacies aligns with Greenberg Traurig's commitment to excellence," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, senior vice president and co-regional operating shareholder of Texas.

Rosenblatt's practice spans a wide range of services, including estate, gift, and income tax planning, charitable planning, and international estate planning for both inbound and outbound clients. Her experience includes creating wills, creating documents to address incapacity, establishing revocable and irrevocable trusts, and creating premarital, marital, and cohabitation agreements. Additionally, Rosenblatt advises clients on business structuring and succession planning, and complex trust and estate administration.

"I've always been passionate about helping individuals and families safeguard what matters most to them—whether that's their loved ones, their businesses, or their philanthropic goals," Rosenblatt said. "Joining Greenberg Traurig offers an extensive platform to deliver unparalleled service to my clients, whether domestically or internationally."

Friesen returned to Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office after five years as in-house counsel. Friesen works on finance and restructuring, representing banks, other financial institutions, private equity firms, and corporations in syndicated and bilateral commercial financings, with an emphasis on asset-based lending transactions. Her practice, which extends various industries, ranges from middle market to investment grade loan transactions, including both asset-based and cash flow revolving and term loan facilities, acquisition and sponsor-backed financings, multicurrency facilities, workouts, debtor-in-possession financings, construction loans, convertible debt facilities, joint venture financings, senior and mezzanine transactions, and leveraged lease financings.

"It's a great testament of our firm's culture when an attorney chooses to come back," said Joseph F. Coniglio, co-regional operating shareholder of Texas and managing shareholder of the firm's Dallas office. "Shayla's in-house experience has given her a unique perspective and deep understanding of the financial industry, which will be an incredible asset to clients. Additionally, her deep commitment to the success of clients and their businesses, coupled with her team mentality, makes her an invaluable addition to our team."

"Rejoining Greenberg Traurig was a decision that I made with great thought, ultimately recognizing the opportunities that would arise with returning to private practice. The firm's unparalleled global platform offers exceptional opportunities to collaborate across borders and industries, while its commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in every team member. I'm excited to be part of the team once again, to serve clients at the highest level, and to continue growing alongside such talented professionals," Friesen said.

Rosenblatt earned her J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law and is licensed to practice in both Texas and California. Friesen received her J.D, from South Texas College of Law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

