Greenberg Traurig Expands International Arbitration Offering with Trio of London Shareholders

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its International Arbitration Practice in London with the appointment of three new shareholders, Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, from Pinsent Masons.

"Jason, Gurmukh, and Clea are a heavyweight arbitration team with an exceptional track record in high-value disputes across a number of key industry sectors, including infrastructure, construction, and energy," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Their wealth of experience will be instrumental in helping us to execute our ambitious plans to develop our International Arbitration Practice in key regions. We are among the very largest U.S.-based firms, with 400 lawyers in New York and 34 offices across the country, as well as 14 offices internationally, and, unlike many other so-called global firms, we are both one unified firm and committed to empowering our local offices to be full-service competitors in their markets. This includes our commitment to being a major force in disputes, both litigation and arbitration, civil and criminal, with almost 30% of our London lawyers now practicing in disputes work."

Hambury, Pinsent Masons' former global co-head of international arbitration, focuses on international arbitration, litigation, and strategic project advice in the energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, acting for owners, operators, contractors, large corporations, and government bodies on high-value disputes. He has advised on major projects in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and South America, and has over 20 years' experience of international arbitration under the ICC, LCIA, SCC, and UNCITRAL Rules, in both civil law and common law jurisdictions.

Riyat also focuses on international arbitration and strategic project advice, regularly representing clients in the construction, engineering, energy, and manufacturing sectors in complex litigation and alternative dispute resolution proceedings. He has represented private companies, state-owned entities, and states in numerous international arbitrations including under the ICC, LCIA, SCC, and UNCITRAL Rules.

Bigelow-Nuttall has broad experience representing private companies, state-owned entities, and states in numerous international arbitrations including under the ICC, LCIA, DIAC, HKIAC, SIAC, ICSID, and UNCITRAL Rules, particularly within the infrastructure, construction, mining, and energy sectors. In addition, she has acted as secretary to arbitral tribunals in contractual disputes in the energy and heavy infrastructure sectors, and sits as a board member of the global organization ArbitralWomen.

"Jason, Gurmukh, and Clea bring with them vast experience and technical excellence, and are therefore great additions to our International Arbitration Practice. The infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors continue to produce some of the world's largest disputes. The addition of these new colleagues will ensure we are well-positioned to continue to provide premium services in the international arbitration space to our global client base," added Masoud Zabeti, co-chair of the Global Litigation Practice.

