Greenberg Traurig Expands IP Litigation Practice in California; Adds Patrick Michael

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Intellectual Property Litigation Practice with the addition of Patrick Michael as a shareholder in the firm's San Francisco office.

Michael is a seasoned technology litigator with a focus on patent infringement, trade secret, and software copyright matters. His experience spans a broad range of technologies — from biotechnology to nuclear fusion — and includes representing leading semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) companies in litigating complex intellectual property (IP) and contract actions. He joins the firm from Hogan Lovells, where he was previously the San Francisco office's managing partner.

"Patrick is an accomplished litigator who is deeply rooted in the Northern California legal community. With established relationships with several of our attorneys — including Charles S. Birenbaum, David S. Bloch, and Bradley R. Marsh — we expect him to integrate seamlessly into the firm," Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "As technology evolves and companies face increasingly complex challenges, Patrick's addition further strengthens our technology litigation capabilities to better serve both national and international clients."

Michael has a proven track record representing companies in their IP matters. He led a cross-border team that obtained a full defense award for a biopharma client in a "bet the company" international arbitration involving a patent license and trade secret dispute over drug discovery technologies and a damages claim of $500 million. Michael also served as a lead counsel for a world-renowned laboratory in a nanotechnology trade secret misappropriation dispute where he obtained a unanimous defense verdict for the client after a three-week jury trial.

"There has been a trend towards globalization when it comes to patent infringement fights as we see more cross-border activity and parallel proceedings in the United States and Europe. Trade secrets will also continue to be a very important area of technology litigation, and we are delighted Patrick has joined the team to build on our firm's strong work in this area in Northern California and around the globe," said Executive Vice President G. Michelle Ferreira, who is also co-managing shareholder of the San Francisco office with Marsh.

"I am joining a very competitive and effective technology litigation practice at Greenberg Traurig, one that's focused on delivering measurable value for clients," Michael said. "I am very much looking forward to helping the team deepen client relationships and strategically build out further in Northern California and the nation."

Michael received a J.D., cum laude, from Pepperdine University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He is admitted to practice law in California.

