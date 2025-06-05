Greenberg Traurig Expands Labor & Employment Practice; Adds Shareholder Kelly Robreno Koster in Houston

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Kelly Robreno Koster to its Houston office as a shareholder in the Labor & Employment Practice.

HOUSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Kelly Robreno Koster to its Houston office as a shareholder in the Labor & Employment Practice. Koster joins the firm from Bracewell LLP, where she was a partner.

"At Greenberg Traurig, strategic growth is fundamental in our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to clients in Texas and worldwide. We are dedicated to continually strengthening our presence in key markets to better serve our clients' evolving needs. All clients need employment counsel and Kelly's experience, industry insight, and client-centric approach will be invaluable assets as we further enhance our capabilities," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman.

Koster brings deep experience in representing clients in labor and employment matters including litigation, counseling, workplace investigations, and mergers and acquisitions support. For over a decade, she has advised employers on compliance with federal and state employment laws, including the Fair Labor Standards Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and laws governing discrimination, wrongful termination, restrictive covenants, and statutory employee benefits. In addition to Houston, Koster plans to spend time in the firm's New York office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to Greenberg Traurig," said Greenberg Traurig's Senior Vice President Shari L. Heyen and Frank Bradley, co-managing shareholders of the Houston office. "Kelly's exceptional legal acumen and extensive experience advising clients across a wide range of industries set her apart in the field. Her proven ability to navigate complex employment matters will be invaluable to clients across the firm. We are confident that her addition will further strengthen our team and the comprehensive counsel we provide to employers worldwide."

Additionally, Koster advises on compliance with federal and state employment laws, workplace accommodations, and return-to-work issues. She also guides employers through evolving legal requirements related to non-compete agreements, religious accommodations, and workplace policies. Koster's clientele includes companies in the energy, finance, health care, and infrastructure sectors.

"Greenberg Traurig's global platform played a pivotal role in my decision to join the firm," Koster said. "I have long respected Greenberg Traurig and its talented attorneys, and I am excited to collaborate across offices and practice groups to serve clients on both a national and international scale. The firm's collaborative culture and extensive resources offer the ideal environment to advise clients facing complex, multijurisdictional employment challenges globally."

Koster is admitted to practice in Texas and New York. She earned her J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law and her B.S. from Cornell University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

