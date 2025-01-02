Greenberg Traurig Expands London Restructuring and Arbitration Practices with Strategic Hires

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has reinforced its commitment to growth in the London market by welcoming two lawyers, Restructuring & Insolvency Shareholder Aaron Harlow and International Arbitration Of Counsel Michael Cottrell.

"Aaron and Michael are both highly skilled lawyers who strengthen the firm's global capabilities in two key practice areas: our top-tier Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, which comprises over 120 lawyers across 20 markets, and our International Arbitration & Litigation Practice, which is supported by more than 800 litigators globally," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "These strategic hires are central to building an unparalleled legal team in London in a focused manner and highlight our dedication to supporting clients in the UK and globally."

Harlow, who joins from Shoosmiths, is experienced in advising clients including banks, asset-based lenders, insolvency practitioners, and company directors in connection with all aspects of corporate insolvency. His sector-specific knowledge spans financial services, retail, and hospitality and leisure, with a strong track record of advising in high-profile administrations, company voluntary arrangements, and restructuring plans, including in relation to Wilko, Monsoon Accessorise, Cath Kidston, Coast, Karen Millen, Lendy, Wellesley Finance, ASA Resource Group Plc and the Great Annual Savings Company.

Cottrell represents international clients and states in commercial and investment treaty arbitrations. While his practice encompasses a range of sectors, he has a particular focus on disputes in the infrastructure and energy sectors, with experience as advocate in large-scale complex arbitration proceedings. A skilled arbitration practitioner, Cottrell advises clients at both the pre-dispute phase and at the outset of formal dispute proceedings, and is experienced in acting for clients under various institutional rules, including ICC, UNCITRAL, LCIA, HKIAC, and ad hoc arbitrations, with seats and governing laws in both civil and common law jurisdictions. In addition to his commercial arbitration experience, Cottrell's practice encompasses investor-state dispute settlement, particularly where claims have arisen as a result of conflict and civil unrest. He also focuses on sanctions-related disputes and issues of state immunity.

John Houghton, chair of the firm's London Finance & Restructuring Practice and co-vice chair of its Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, said, "Aaron's extensive experience in corporate insolvency perfectly complements our existing capabilities, positioning us as a leading global advisor for complex distress situations. We now offer comprehensive services across distressed and special situation lending, mainstream restructuring, and formal insolvencies. Together with Luke Lado, who joined in 2023, bringing experience in direct lending and leverage finance, we are well-placed to deliver unparalleled support to clients navigating challenging financial situations."

Harlow added, "I look forward to working with my new London colleagues and those in Greenberg Traurig's wider European and global network. The firm's sustained growth trajectory and its platform of global resources create unique opportunities for my practice and our clients."

The addition of Cottrell also strengthens the firm's International Arbitration team, following the recent arrival of three new shareholders, Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall. "Michael's skillset and experience further enhances our ability to represent clients involved in some of the world's largest and most complex disputes, particularly in infrastructure and energy," said Masoud Zabeti, co-chair of the Global Litigation Practice. "His appointment also underscores our commitment to serving our clients' interests globally in top-tier international arbitration."

