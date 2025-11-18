Greenberg Traurig Expands National SALT Practice with Addition of Atlanta Shareholder Nicki N. Howard

Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice with the addition of Nicki N. Howard as a shareholder in the Atlanta office.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice with the addition of Nicki N. Howard as a shareholder in the Atlanta office. Howard joins after nearly 15 years at CSX Transportation, Inc., where she served as assistant general tax counsel and senior tax counsel.

Howard brings significant experience handling complex state and local tax matters across multiple industries, with a particular focus on transportation, logistics, and manufacturing. At CSX, she managed state, federal, and international tax matters, including income, franchise, sales and use, and property tax controversies and litigation. She also led state legislative tax proposals and transaction tax structures, as well as collaborated with cross-functional teams across the company on tax implications for major contracts and business initiatives.

Prior to her in-house tenure, Howard advised on complex federal and international tax planning matters and represented clients before the IRS and various international taxing authorities. She advised Fortune 500 clients, including in the manufacturing sector.

"Nicki's combination of in-house experience and her deep technical tax background strengthens our bench at a time when navigating state and local tax issues has become increasingly complex." Nikki Dobay and Brad Marsh, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's U.S. SALT practice, said in a joint statement. "With her arrival, we have the ability to provide clients with the service they need anywhere throughout the country."

Greenberg Traurig's SALT practice focuses on delivering comprehensive, coordinated counsel to clients across regions. The practice now operates as a cohesive national team with significant strength across the West, Central, and Southeast — offering clients seamless coverage and strategic insight across every major U.S. jurisdiction.

"Nicki's extensive in-house experience brings a valuable perspective that we know will benefit the Atlanta business community," said Ted Blum, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office. "She truly understands the complex business and tax issues our clients face and can offer practical, business-focused solutions. We are excited to welcome Nicki to our team and look forward to her ability to position us to better serve clients and seize new opportunities in Atlanta's dynamic market."

Howard holds both a Juris Doctor and a Master of Laws in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of Business Administration from Florida A&M University's School of Business and Industry. She is also active in the professional tax community, having served as a speaker and advisory board member for the ABA/IPT, Deloitte National Multistate Tax Symposium, NYU/ABA Institute on State and Local Taxation, and the Hartman SALT Forum.

"When considering my options for returning to private practice, I chose Greenberg Traurig because I was impressed by the firm's commitment to serving the Atlanta business community and the strength of the national SALT team," Howard said. "The firm's global platform and collaborative approach provide a tremendous opportunity to help serve clients navigating multistate tax challenges in today's evolving regulatory landscape."

Beyond her client work, Howard is active in the community as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; a longtime supporter and former board member of Girl Scouts; and remains active in her church.

