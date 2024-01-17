Greenberg Traurig Expands National White Collar, Litigation Capabilities with Addition of Former U.S. Attorney Thomas P. O'Brien in Los Angeles

"To best serve my clients, who operate locally, nationally, and internationally, there is no better place for me than Greenberg Traurig," O'Brien said. Post this

"We are honored to welcome Tom, a leader in law in California and nationally whose many successes in both public and private sector cases illustrate his consummate legal skills and stellar commitment to client service – all of which fit well within our culture at Greenberg Traurig," Gregory A. Fishman and Barbara A. Jones, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Los Angeles office, said in a joint statement. "As we continue to increase our longstanding presence in the state – where we have six offices – we maintain our laser focus on providing exemplary legal counsel."

"California is an extremely significant part of Greenberg Traurig's national footprint," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of the firm. "Our commitment to providing legal excellence in the state is clear as we reinforce our capabilities there continuously."

In the field of white collar defense, O'Brien will manage cases of embezzlement, accounting fraud, and bribery, among others, addressing complex issues. He has represented clients in civil actions involving substantial financial amounts and offers advice to foreign state leaders in criminal proceedings. In addition, O'Brien has robust experience managing cases associated with federal and state False Claims Act statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He effectively guides clients through intricate health care fraud issues, as well as other regulatory hurdles.

"Tom will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our clients as his uniquely broad experience in all facets of litigation and trials will provide them with distinct insights and highly informed perspectives regarding the intersection of law, government, and business," said John Huber, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah and a Greenberg Traurig shareholder in the firm's Salt Lake City office. "As the seventh former U.S. Attorney to join Greenberg Traurig, he further extends the geographic impact of this nationwide team, which covers from Boston and New York to Miami, then to the Midwest and the Mountain Region, and across to the Pacific region."

O'Brien's recent successful representations include leading the defense of a medical doctor charged in a $355 million federal health care fraud prosecution. After a three-month trial, the jury fully acquitted his client on all 33 felony counts. All other defendants were convicted on all counts.

He also led the defense of a U.S. Navy admiral in connection with the federal "Fat Leonard" bribery prosecution. After a four-month trial, the jury could not reach a verdict on any count against O'Brien's client, and the court dismissed all charges against the client. The jury convicted all other defendants on all counts.

"To best serve my clients, who operate locally, nationally, and internationally, there is no better place for me than Greenberg Traurig. The firm has an unparalleled global platform of exemplary attorneys with a collegial and collaborative culture that facilitates the holistic representation of clients – effectively meeting all their legal needs in one place," O'Brien said. "That, coupled with the highly impressive reputation of the firm's litigators, made my decision to join Greenberg Traurig an easy one."

During O'Brien's tenure as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California – a position to which he was appointed by George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate – he oversaw all federal criminal and tax investigations and prosecutions, in addition to all civil matters involving the United States within the district.

Prior to O'Brien's confirmation as U.S. Attorney, he served as chief of the Criminal Division for over two years. In this role, he was responsible for several high-profile espionage cases, helped bring the first treason case in the country since World War II, supervised multiple public corruption and civil rights cases, and oversaw some of the largest fraud cases in the United States.

Before serving as criminal chief, he led the office's Civil Rights Section, where he investigated and prosecuted numerous cases, including federal hate crimes, human trafficking offenses, and police misconduct cases.

A nationally recognized trial attorney, O'Brien is a U.S. fellow with the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an honor limited to 500 trial attorneys across the country.

O'Brien received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of San Diego School of Law, and his B.S. from the United States Naval Academy. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy, he served in the U.S. Navy as a radar intercept officer in the F-14A Tomcat fighter, completing over 2,000 flight hours and two overseas deployments on active duty. He is a graduate of the United States Navy Fighter Weapons School commonly known as TOPGUN.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice comprises over 70 practitioners around the world who are prepared to tackle whatever challenges arise, whenever they arise. The team includes over 60 former prosecutors from U.S. and non-U.S. enforcement agencies, with a wide array of experience and intimate knowledge of the highest levels of federal and state government. Over the past 10 years, our White Collar Defense & Investigations lawyers have served as first chair on over 180 cases.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

