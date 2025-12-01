Greenberg Traurig Expands Private Equity Practice with Addition of Robert Graham as Shareholder

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Private Equity Practice with the addition of Robert Graham as a shareholder in its Chicago office. He joins the firm from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Private Equity Practice with the addition of Robert Graham as a shareholder in its Chicago office. He joins the firm from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

Graham brings significant experience in representing private equity firms, independent sponsors, investment and venture capital firms, and privately held companies in complex domestic and cross-border transactions. He works with clients across diverse industries, providing strategic guidance on mergers and acquisitions, growth investments, and other corporate transactions. His experience spans leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments, minority and majority recapitalizations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, add-on acquisitions, carve-out transactions, restructurings, and distressed M&A. Graham also counsels clients on corporate governance and general corporate matters, helping businesses navigate critical legal and operational challenges.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the firm. He brings significant transactional experience and a proven track record of advising private equity sponsors and companies on their complex and strategic transactional matters," said Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's Private Equity Practice. "His addition reflects our continued commitment to expanding the breadth and depth of our Private Equity Practice, both in Chicago and nationally."

"I was drawn to Greenberg Traurig's collaborative culture and strong reputation in the market," said Graham. "The firm's global reach and deep bench of talent provide an exceptional platform to deliver creative strategies for clients navigating complex transactions."

Graham earned his B.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Equity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Equity Practice utilizes the collective experience and resources of the firm to help clients achieve their goals. An experienced team of private equity attorneys leverages the firm's unique geographic platform and extensive range of practice and industry capabilities across the firm, which distinguishes Greenberg Traurig from other large firms.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, it has grown to more than 200 attorneys. The Chicago team represents a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, across nearly every major practice area and industry. With deep roots in the local business community and access to the firm's global platform, Chicago attorneys seamlessly combine regional insight with international reach, helping clients advance their objectives on local, national, and global scales.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

