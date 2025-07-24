Greenberg Traurig Expands Public Finance & Infrastructure and Government Law & Policy Practices; Adds Kostas Poulakidas in Chicago

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Public Finance & Infrastructure and Government Law & Policy practices with the addition of Kostas Poulakidas as a shareholder in its Chicago office.

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Public Finance & Infrastructure and Government Law & Policy practices with the addition of Kostas Poulakidas as a shareholder in its Chicago office. He joins the firm from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

Poulakidas brings deep experience in project and public finance, with a focus on complex infrastructure and real estate development projects, particularly those involving government financing and public-private partnerships (P3s).

"We are thrilled to welcome Kostas to our team," said Franklin D.R. Jones Jr., co-chair of the firm's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice. "His exceptional track record advising on complex infrastructure projects and P3 developments directly supports the strategic priorities of our Public Finance Practice. Kostas's unique combination of public and private sector experience further strengthens our ability to deliver creative, effective solutions for our clients."

"We are delighted to welcome Kostas to Greenberg Traurig," said John F. Gibbons and Rita M. Powers, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Chicago office. "His arrival strengthens our ability to serve clients involved in complex public finance and infrastructure matters, and we look forward to the collaborative opportunities his addition will bring across our national and global platform."

Poulakidas advises a diverse range of clients, including startups, Fortune 500 companies, real estate developers, private equity funds, and institutional investors, on structuring transactions to maximize value through innovative legal and financing arrangements. His practice spans real estate development, infrastructure projects, P3s, tax increment financing, and leveraging federal, state, and local incentives.

In the public finance arena, Poulakidas has played key roles in a wide range of projects involving municipal and state tax-exempt and taxable bonds, serving in capacities such as bond counsel, bank counsel, underwriter's counsel, and issuer's counsel. He also provides advice on tax incentives and economic development structures and is nationally recognized for Opportunity Zone project financing.

Poulakidas also brings strong understanding of government at the federal and state levels, having held senior roles including chief of staff and senior advisor to the chief counsel of the Federal Aviation Administration, special assistant to Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, executive director of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, and deputy commissioner of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. In recognition of his public service, he was twice awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest civilian honor.

"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig and its outstanding Public Finance & Infrastructure team," Poulakidas said. "As transactions become increasingly complex, clients need law firms that offer interdisciplinary strategies. Greenberg Traurig's expansive platform and deep bench across practice areas uniquely position us to support clients, especially those navigating complex, multijurisdictional projects that involve multiple project financing components. I'm particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues across the country and around the world to deliver comprehensive, strategic legal services to help clients achieve their objectives."

Poulakidas earned a J.D. from Indiana University Maurer School of Law, an M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, an M.A. from American University's School of International Service, and a B.S. from Ball State University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, it has grown to more than 180 attorneys. The Chicago team represents a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, across nearly every major practice area and industry. Leveraging local knowledge and deep experience, the Chicago lawyers collaborate with colleagues in the firm's strategic network of offices in the United States and abroad, helping clients pursue their goals on local, national, and global scales.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

