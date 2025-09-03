Greenberg Traurig Expands Public Policy, Regulatory Capabilities, Adding Shareholder Abdullah Alzamil and Of Counsel Dr. Ammar Bin Maged in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

"Welcoming Abdullah and Dr. Ammar to our team in Saudi Arabia demonstrates Greenberg Traurig's commitment to strategic growth and delivering outstanding results for clients in the Middle East and globally," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. Post this

"Welcoming Abdullah and Dr. Ammar to our team in Saudi Arabia demonstrates Greenberg Traurig's commitment to strategic growth and delivering outstanding results for clients in the Middle East and globally," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Their expertise and global perspectives make them ideal additions as we expand our capabilities in support of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and continue to build a team that reflects legal excellence, client focus, and our entrepreneurial spirit."

Alzamil is one of the most prominent names in the legislative, regulatory, and public policy markets in KSA, having spent over a decade at the forefront of regulatory transformation, complex infrastructure initiatives, and high-value transactions across KSA and beyond. As the only Saudi attorney to be licensed in Saudi Arabia, New York, and England and Wales, he brings a global perspective grounded in Shariah, common law, and civil law systems.

Alzamil has played a pivotal role in the development of regulatory and public policy frameworks and has been a key partner in enhancing the efficiency of KSA's legislative system and supporting institutional and regulatory reform efforts. His contributions have culminated in the formulation and development of substantive legislation and regulatory frameworks in support of KSA's Vision 2030. His experience also includes advising ministries and regulators on Public-Private Partnerships, corporate/M&A transactions, leading white-collar investigations, and litigating high-stakes commercial and infrastructure claims.

Maged is a distinguished Of Counsel focused on advising on legislative frameworks, regulatory development, and public policy design, with particular emphasis on emerging technologies such as blockchain and digital currencies. He advises government entities, regulators, and private sector organizations on the structuring and restructuring of complex legislative systems, the development of governance models, and the creation of compliance and risk-management frameworks. He has contributed to some of KSA's most significant institutional and regulatory reform initiatives.

Maged has led the drafting of laws, bylaws, and implementing regulations that address governance complexities, decision-making frameworks, and institutional mandates. His work spans from Islamic banking transactions to regulatory strategies tailored to align with both Shariah and modern legislative requirements. He regularly conducts current-state legal assessments, regulatory intersection reviews, and gap analyses, providing clients with comprehensive strategies for legislative improvement and institutional efficiency.

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the KSA location, added, "Abdullah is highly regarded in the legislative, regulatory, and public policy consultancy industries in KSA and Dr. Maged brings a unique blend of academic scholarship and high-level government advisory expertise. Together with Dr. Yazid, our regional Public Policy and Regulatory capabilities are second-to-none. We offer a deep-rooted, client-centric team that brings unrivalled expertise from their experience advising government entities and supreme and ministerial committees; they are at the forefront of the legislative changes in KSA, drafting the regulations in a way that is consistent with international markets in support of KSA's Vision 2030."

Maged earned his Ph.D. from the Higher Institute of Judiciary at IMSIU, where his pioneering research explored Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets from both legal-technical and Islamic perspectives. He also holds a Master's degree from the same institution, focused on the legal dimensions of Satellite Television, Intellectual Properties and Communications Law, and has completed advanced programs in strategic planning, governance, performance measurement, and project management.

"We are proud to have joined Greenberg Traurig, a firm with a unique entrepreneurial mindset that collaborates across industries and markets to deliver a seamless offering to clients," Alzamil and Maged said in a combined statement. Alzamil added, "The firm's culture and the supportive nature of the Greenberg Traurig network was a driving factor in my decision to join. The investment in the region from Richard, Khalid, and many of my peers is impressive and I am excited to be working with such esteemed colleagues."

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the KSA and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting roots in the key industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate; Infrastructure & Transportation; Energy & Natural Resources; Hospitality; Finance & Restructuring; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Private Credit; Sports & Entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; Capital Markets; Disputes; and White Collar & Investigations.

Greenberg Traurig's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

