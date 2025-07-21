Greenberg Traurig Expands SALT Practice; Adds Breen M. Schiller in Chicago

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice with the addition of Breen M. Schiller as a shareholder in its Chicago office.

CHICAGO, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice with the addition of Breen M. Schiller as a shareholder in its Chicago office.

A nationally recognized attorney in SALT, Schiller brings deep experience in multistate tax planning, audit defense, and complex litigation. She has handled a wide range of SALT matters across various tax types, including income, franchise, gross receipts-based taxes, and sales/use taxes. Her clients range from mid-sized private companies to Fortune 100 multinationals.

"Breen is a standout in the SALT field, known for her innovative thinking and unwavering dedication to client success," said Nikki E. Dobay and Bradley R. Marsh, co-chairs of the firm's SALT Practice. "Breen's impressive litigation experience, combined with our team's broad experience, deep industry contacts, and the firm's complementary practices, makes Greenberg Traurig a true one-stop shop for clients facing state and local tax issues."

Known for her client-focused and holistic approach, Schiller has represented taxpayers at all stages of SALT controversy, ranging from administrative proceedings to appellate court arguments. Her experience includes audit defense, negotiated settlements, refund claims, and compliance matters. She is recognized for her ability to help clients secure refunds and obtain key rulings by leveraging her relationships with state departments of revenue.

Schiller regularly counsels companies across the transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and oil and gas sectors, serving clients that range from mid-sized private companies to Fortune 100 multinationals. She has managed high-volume, multijurisdictional litigation while developing forward-thinking strategies for multistate compliance and risk mitigation.

"I am delighted to work with Nikki again, with whom I have previously worked and am friends," Schiller said. "I have been impressed by what she, Brad, and the rest of the SALT group were building at Greenberg Traurig, and I wanted to be part of it. The firm itself is a platform that fosters a forward thinking and proactive environment for its attorneys. Greenberg Traurig's holistic approach to client matters is in line with my core beliefs as they relate to client service."

A national thought leader in the SALT community, Schiller co-founded Women in SALT, a group dedicated to supporting female practitioners in the field, alongside Dobay. She serves on several advisory boards, including the Bloomberg State Tax Advisory Board, the Journal of State Taxation Editorial Board, the Paul J. Hartman Advisory Board, and the board of trustees for the Taxpayers' Federation of Illinois. A frequent speaker and author, she is known for her insightful analysis of tax policy developments and their business implications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Breen to our Chicago office," said John F. Gibbons and Rita M. Powers, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office. "Her arrival reflects our continued commitment to growing strategically with top-tier talent. Breen's reputation as a trusted advisor and her deep experience in SALT matters will enhance the strength and breadth of our Chicago office and benefit clients across industries."

Schiller joins the firm from EY where she was a principal in its National Tax Group. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in private practice and was chair of the SALT practice at another law firm.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, it has grown to more than 180 attorneys. The Chicago team represents a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, across nearly every major practice area and industry. Leveraging local knowledge and deep experience, the Chicago lawyers collaborate with colleagues in the firm's strategic network of offices in the United States and abroad, helping clients pursue their goals on local, national, and global scales.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

