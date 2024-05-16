Greenberg Traurig Expands Space & Satellite Capabilities with Regulatory Attorney Laura Cummings in D.C.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Space & Satellite Industry Group with the addition of Laura Cummings in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Space & Satellite Industry Group with the addition of Laura Cummings in Washington, D.C.

Cummings, who will sit in the firm's Government Contracts Practice, joins from space sustainability and orbital debris removal company Astroscale U.S., where she served as regulatory affairs counsel. Well-known in the space community, she has a wide range of experience advising on spectrum strategy and securing various authorizations from regulatory agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Laura is a rising star in the space law field and a terrific addition to our team," said Skip Smith, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Space and Satellite Industry Group. "Her ability to navigate the complex regulatory landscape for cutting-edge commercial space activities will be invaluable as we help clients advance new technologies and business models."

Cummings also is a sought-after voice at conferences and other forums, including recently serving on the U.S. Delegation to the International Telecommunication Union 2024 World Radiocommunication Conference.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team here at Greenberg Traurig, whose prominence as a top-tier firm for the space industry has grown rapidly over the past few years," Cummings said. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to provide comprehensive regulatory guidance to enable our clients' ambitious space initiatives."

Cummings previously served as President of the Commercial Smallsat Spectrum Management Association, a trade group advancing spectrum policies for small satellite operators, from 2021 to 2024. Additionally, she was recognized in 2023 as one of the Space & Satellite Professionals International "20 Under 35". She received her J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center, where she was president of the Space Law Society, and has B.A.s in Astronomy and International Affairs from the University of Colorado.

