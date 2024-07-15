Greenberg Traurig Expands White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice with Addition of Benjamin D. Jones in Firm's UAE and KSA Locations

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is a tremendous opportunity for me to serve my clients as they grow locally and globally due to the firm's unmatched platform of highly respected and talented lawyers worldwide," Jones said. Post this

"As the only international law firm in the region with the turnkey capabilities of locally specialized white collar lawyers, we are very pleased to welcome Ben to Greenberg Traurig, whose first-hand, wide-ranging knowledge of the criminal and regulatory systems of the UAE and KSA is of tremendous value to our team and clients," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "He joins a strong white collar practice that operates across the firm and is answering significant and growing client demand in the Middle East and internationally."

Jones has represented clients in the Middle East in a variety of matters, including complex corporate fraud, freezing and recovery of assets, anti-money laundering, bribery and corruption, sanctions, extradition – acting both for states submitting extradition requests and individuals who are subject of a request – and mutual judicial cooperation, including issues relating to foreign judgments and Interpol notices. He has acted on numerous corporate investigations, including notable regulatory and internal investigations, covering fraud, bribery, money laundering, and sanctions.

"With our White Collar Defense & Investigations lawyers focused on client representation in enforcement, compliance and governance architecture, and internal investigations, Ben is an important addition to both our Middle East and international white collar team," said Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East regional chair and managing shareholder of the KSA location. "Ben's deep experience in navigating the region's regulatory framework derives from his having practiced here for years as trusted legal counsel and being active in the market as it began to open and new regulations were created. As a result, Ben has unique insight into these new rules and their application."

Jones, whose practice focuses on white collar related advisory issues, regularly provides compliance counsel to corporate and governmental entities on their financial crime frameworks, policies and procedures, and assists in delivering bespoke training on issues such as anti-money laundering, bribery and corruption and sanctions. He authored and edited the UAE chapter of the International Guide to Corporate Internal Investigations published by the American Bar Association in 2021, and regularly contributes to panel discussions on his practice areas, including for the Global Investigations Review and Thought Leaders 4 Fire Middle East.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is a tremendous opportunity for me to serve my clients as they grow locally and globally due to the firm's unmatched platform of highly respected and talented lawyers worldwide," Jones said. "The culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship, combined with the firm's authentic commitment to the region and unique one firm united approach, were very attractive to me as I continue to expand my practice."

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

