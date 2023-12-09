Greenberg Traurig Files Amicus Brief in Two U.S. Supreme Court Cases

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP filed an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. Supreme Court cases Moody v. NetChoice, LLC (22-777) and NetChoice v. Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas (22-555) on behalf of the Trust & Safety Foundation.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP filed an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. Supreme Court cases Moody v. NetChoice, LLC (22-777) and NetChoice v. Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas (22-555) on behalf of the Trust & Safety Foundation.

The Foundation represents the industry that supports online platforms that provide speech-supporting opportunities; industry leaders help create policy, design processes, and execute content moderation for the online platforms.

The brief provides the court with deeper insight on how online content moderation works. The Florida and Texas laws at the heart of the cases purport to expand opportunities for free speech, but the amicus brief argues that the statutes disincentivize those opportunities, chilling speech and creating barriers to entry into the social media marketplace for emerging and diverse platforms.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing the Trust & Safety Foundation includes Ian C. Ballon, Lori Chang, and Bethany J.M. Pandher.

