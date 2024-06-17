Greenberg Traurig Further Enhances London and Global Finance Practice

In line with its previously announced strategy, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has announced another senior addition to its London Finance & Restructuring Practice with the addition of a new Shareholder, Duncan Hubbard, who joins from Cadwalader.

LONDON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In line with its previously announced strategy, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has announced another senior addition to its London Finance & Restructuring Practice with the addition of a new Shareholder, Duncan Hubbard, who joins from Cadwalader. Alongside Duncan, William Lo will also join the firm as of counsel.

Hubbard is a leading international finance lawyer with more than 25 years of experience in the sector. His clients include credit, sovereign, and real estate funds, as well as international investors and global financial institutions. Hubbard has advised in relation to some of the largest UK and international property finance transactions, from single assets such as The Gherkin and The Shard in London, through to cross-jurisdictional funds with investment and development portfolios across the world, ranging from health care in London to logistics in Korea. He has extensive, market-leading experience throughout the capital stack, from senior to structurally subordinated debt and private/listed bonds.

Lo's practice is focused on complex UK, pan-European, and global real estate finance transactions, covering a diverse range of real estate assets including hotels, commercial and residential building complexes, healthcare, and logistics centers. He represents a broad range of lender and borrower clients across the full spectrum of the capital stack, including financial institutions, publicly listed and private multinational corporations, joint ventures, and private equity and credit funds.

"Duncan and William are another welcome addition to our London Finance & Restructuring Practice," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Duncan brings a wealth of experience, as we further execute our strategic development across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. He will also further support our top-tier global real estate, finance, M&A and funds capabilities."

"We have seen steady growth in our real estate finance capabilities in London over the past two years, with the arrival of Duncan and William building on the appointments of Shareholders Daniyal Ansari in 2022 and Sierra Taylor in 2023. Duncan's extensive roster of clients complements our existing institutional and entrepreneurial client base, and our combined real estate, funds, corporate, finance, tax, and restructuring capabilities ensure we are well-placed to help these clients with the most demanding of transactions," said John Houghton, chair of the firm's London Finance & Restructuring Practice and co-vice chair of its Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice.

"My move to Greenberg Traurig has been driven in large part by the firm's collaborative European and global footprint and its long-term commitment to and brand in the industries I focus on," Hubbard said. "Working with a talented team across jurisdictions in related practices, and drawing on their localized sector knowledge, will enable me to provide my cross-border client base with a truly seamless service. This is an exceptional opportunity to join and help build a market-leading offering in London."

