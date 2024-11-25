Greenberg Traurig Further Grows Middle East International Arbitration and Corporate Capabilities with Addition of Nils de Wolff and Krishen Patel

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig continues to grow its Middle East capabilities with the addition of International Arbitration & Litigation lawyer Nils de Wolff and Corporate/M&A lawyer Krishen Patel. Both lawyers have longstanding practices active across the Middle East and joined the firm from Clyde & Co.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig continues to grow its Middle East capabilities with the addition of International Arbitration & Litigation lawyer Nils de Wolff and Corporate/M&A lawyer Krishen Patel. Both lawyers have longstanding practices active across the Middle East and joined the firm from Clyde & Co.

De Wolff will be based in Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates (UAE) location. Patel will be based in the UAE location and will split his time between the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

"Nils and Krishen are both highly skilled, client service focused lawyers who are key to our building an unparalleled legal team in the Middle East in a strategic and deliberate manner," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Their additions reflect our continuing strong commitment to the region and to supporting the businesses and individuals who are integral to its growth and prosperity."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the KSA location, agreed, noting: "The breadth and depth of Nils' and Krishen's client representations throughout the UAE and KSA will undoubtedly add strength to our local and global capabilities. Both have impressive track records of success for clients in such industries as government, financial services, education, real estate, and hospitality – all of which are experiencing exceptional growth in the Middle East."

De Wolff is a senior specialist arbitration lawyer and commercial and corporate litigator with extensive experience in high-stakes, cross-border disputes in London, Dubai, and KSA. With a practice focused on M&A disputes, shareholder and joint venture disputes, internal investigations, civil fraud, and economic tort claims, he has built a reputation for successfully managing some of the most high-profile and challenging cases in the field. De Wolff, who has practiced in the region for more than six years, has handled complex litigation before the English Courts; the courts of major international financial free zones, including the DIFC Courts and ADGM Courts; and the onshore UAE Courts, as well as major domestic and international arbitration proceedings, including under the DIAC, LCIA and ICC rules.

De Wolff's joining Greenberg Traurig comes just after the firm hired top ranked international arbitration lawyer Nassif BouMalhab as a shareholder in the firm's UAE location. BouMalhab also was formerly with Clyde & Co, where he was a partner and led its Middle East arbitration group. In addition, Greenberg Traurig recently expanded its London International Arbitration Practice with the appointment of three new shareholders, Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, from Pinsent Masons.

Patel is a senior transactional lawyer who focuses on M&A, complex corporate transactions, and corporate commercial matters. With 14 years of legal experience, he represents sovereign entities, financial institutions, multinational companies, family businesses, investors, and sponsors operating in the UAE, KSA, and greater Middle East in a wide range of transactions such as joint ventures, M&A acquisitions, restructurings, private equity, and venture capital.

Patel's hiring comes just after Chadi Salloum joined Greenberg Traurig as head of the firm's UAE Corporate Practice.

"As we continue to strategically enhance our capabilities across the Middle East, our clients benefit from having access to some of the most highly qualified and experienced legal counsel practicing in the region and internationally," said Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood, Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's UAE location, in a joint statement. "This, combined with an exceptional commitment to client service, is a hallmark of Greenberg Traurig."

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, M&A, Private Equity, Private Credit, Tax, Sports & Entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs, Capital Markets, Arbitrations & Disputes, Health Care, and Life Sciences.

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

