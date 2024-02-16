Greenberg Traurig Grows FDA Practice in Phoenix; Adds Peter Arhangelsky

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Health Care & FDA Practice in Arizona with the addition of Peter A. Arhangelsky as shareholder

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Health Care & FDA Practice in Arizona with the addition of Peter A. Arhangelsky as shareholder.

Arhangelsky guides businesses that are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through both regulatory compliance and litigation matters. He has deep experience handling enforcement actions and private litigation on behalf of companies that produce food, beverage, dietary supplements, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Arhangelsky joins the firm from Emord & Associates, P.C.

Arhangelsky's practice complements that of Justin J. Prochnow, co-chair of the Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Group, who focuses on regulatory matters. "Previously, I worked with Peter as co-counsel on a matter, and I just knew he would be an excellent addition to Greenberg Traurig substantively and culturally," Prochnow said. "He is going to be a key part of our core practice, guiding clients through intricate laws predicated on consumer concerns such as dietary supplements, allergen labelling, lab-grown foods, and restaurant menus, to name a few."

Arhangelsky handles a number of Marketing, Advertising, Sweepstakes & Promotions Law matters, working at the intersection of First Amendment issues and the commercial speech doctrine while helping companies manage their marketing risks. He has managed complex claims related to food and dietary supplement advertising under the California False Advertising Law (FAL), the Unfair Competition Law (UCL), the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA), and the Lanham Act. He also has significant experience with advertising claims involving the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

"As we continue to grow our Health Care & FDA Practice in Phoenix, we welcome the addition of Peter who is a trusted advisor to businesses nationwide seeking real-world legal advice. He also is an experienced litigator with deep regulatory knowledge, and he will be an asset for clients looking to understand the shifting regulations and rules impacting companies," Nicole M. Goodwin and Jeremy D. Zangara, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Phoenix office, said in a joint statement.

Labelling in the food, beverage, and supplement space has continued to be a topic of concern among regulated companies, driving client demand for experienced counsel in this area. Arhangelsky has advised clients with advertising reviews, product strategy, FDA inspections, and regulatory affairs consultations. He has noticed the FDA ramping up investigations of and import detentions for non-compliance with its Foreign Supplier Verification Program, (FSVP) which established equivalent safety standards of imported food products.

"With the vast resources available on Greenberg Traurig's global platform, I can offer clients a well-rounded suite of legal services," Arhangelsky said. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with Justin and the team on a range of matters concerning FDA-regulated businesses while helping to grow the practice."

Arhangelsky received a J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from the University of Delaware. He is admitted to practice law in Arizona and California.

