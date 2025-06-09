Greenberg Traurig Grows IP Practice with Addition of Jonathan W. Thomas in New York

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Intellectual Property & Technology Practice with the addition of Jonathan W. Thomas as a shareholder in the New York office.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Intellectual Property & Technology Practice with the addition of Jonathan W. Thomas as a shareholder in the New York office. He joins the firm from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.

Thomas advises global companies and individuals across a wide range of industries — from social media to food & beverage to construction and heavy equipment and beyond on trademark counseling, prosecution, and litigation; advertising counseling and litigation, including work with contests, sweepstakes, and promotions; and copyright counseling and litigation, including adding protection through brand enforcement programs.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Vice President and Co-Chair of the firm's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice Scott J. Bornstein said: "Adding Jonathan to our practice complements our robust team of IP attorneys. I have no doubt he will integrate seamlessly with our first-tier trademark, copyright, and advertising practice. We welcome him to the firm."

Thomas' work on complex litigations spans trials and arbitrations, transactions, due diligence, and advisory matters related to intellectual property, as well as temporary restraining orders, summary judgments, and motions to dismiss. He also represents clients in putative false-advertising class actions; in Uniform Dispute Resolution Proceedings; before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board; and at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Center.

"I was drawn to Greenberg Traurig because of its capabilities," Thomas said. "Its global reach means I can provide clients with intellectual property services not just in the region or across the country, but around the world, and the firm can provide them with additional legal services well beyond IP. The Greenberg Traurig brand is strong across all areas of the law and markets, and that sets it apart."

Thomas has been listed in Super Lawyers magazine's New York Metro Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" from 2018-2024. He is a member of the International Trademark Association and its Non-Traditional Marks Committee, for which he served as U.S. Litigation Taskforce chair from 2024-2025.

He earned his J.D. cum laude from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, and his bachelor's degree magna cum laude from the University of Kentucky.

