Greenberg Traurig Grows Litigation Practice with Former Sunoco Chief Counsel for Litigation and Temple University Chief of Staff Sophia Lee

"It is a pleasure to welcome Sophia, an exceptionally talented attorney who is highly respected throughout Philadelphia's legal, civic, and higher education communities," said Paul R. McIntyre, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. Post this

Lee's litigation practice encompasses complex commercial, energy, environmental, product liability, mass and toxic torts, governance, and constitutional matters. She represents public and private companies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies and officials. In addition, she advises on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Her in-house experience includes directing nationwide litigation portfolios and advising executive leadership on governance and risk management.

"An accomplished litigator with widely diverse dispute resolution and administrative backgrounds, Sophia is an extraordinary addition to our team," said A. Michael Pratt, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Litigation Practice. "Her deep experience and familiarity with Philadelphia's federal and state courts will undoubtedly be helpful to our clients."

At Sunoco, Lee managed litigation portfolios across commercial, employment, environmental, insurance, personal injury, products liability, and toxic tort matters. She directed litigation strategy, coordinated outside counsel and experts, and handled regulatory investigations, subpoenas, and pre-litigation matters. In addition, she appeared in trials, arbitrations, mediations, settlement conferences, and depositions, and developed outside counsel guidelines and information management processes.

Frequently advising executives and organizations on governance, risk, and performance management, Lee also assists them with ESG planning and leadership and educational programs.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is a unique opportunity to grow my practice as a member of a firm strongly committed to legal excellence and client service in a culture of entrepreneurship and collaboration," Lee said. "The depth and breadth of the firm's global platform of distinguished attorneys is a tremendous advantage for clients doing business both locally and worldwide, and I look forward to serving them as part of this distinguished team."

Lee, who co-chairs the Philadelphia Bar Association's Women in the Profession Committee and serves as on the boards of several not-for-profit organizations, also is an adjunct professor of law at the Temple University James E. Beasley School of Law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Kraft Burke, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 954.468.1770, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP