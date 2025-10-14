Greenberg Traurig Grows M&A Practice in Singapore, Adds Azlan Mohamed Noh

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued its expansion in Southeast Asia with the addition of Shareholder Azlan Mohamed Noh in the firm's Singapore office.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued its expansion in Southeast Asia with the addition of Shareholder Azlan Mohamed Noh in the firm's Singapore office.

Azlan, who joins Greenberg Traurig from Baker McKenzie, is part of a wave of new hires in the firm's Singapore office. He will join the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, which is helping clients capitalize on the ever-expanding cross-border work that has turned Singapore into a critical economic hub for the region and beyond.

"Greenberg Traurig has been strategically growing its presence in key markets and industries in Asia with lawyers who embody the firm's core principles of excellence, innovation, and client service," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "As a mergers and acquisitions lawyer with experience handling complicated cases from New York to Hong Kong to Singapore, Azlan is an exciting addition to our firm who will be a key resource for our clients."

Azlan focuses on cross-border transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate finance. He has advised multinational companies, financial institutions, and private equity firms on their acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, spinoff and carve-out transactions, and other investments. He has counselled clients on projects related to digital infrastructure, energy, real estate, transportation, health care, and natural resources.

That experience is critical for Greenberg Traurig's Singapore office, which launched in 2022 and was bolstered by the addition of several M&A lawyers in 2024. That team is already helping clients take advantage of Singapore's position as a focal point for inbound and outbound investment activities. In 2024, the country ranked second in the world (behind only the United States) with more than $140 billion in foreign direct investment, according to the World Bank.

Greenberg Traurig recently added six lawyers to the office, including Shareholders Jek Aun Long, Benedict Tan, Joshua Heng, and Associate Melvin Ng, who were hired as part of an investment funds team. The firm also added Stella Bae, an Energy & Natural Resources shareholder, and Kyle Oh, an M&A shareholder.

"Asia has become a key driver of global economic growth, but operating there requires lawyers who understand the constant fluctuations in the region's business, legal, and political landscape," said Joseph Kim, Greenberg Traurig Singapore Managing Shareholder. "Greenberg Traurig has already built a strong and experienced team in Singapore and our offices in Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo, and now Azlan will add his deep understanding of the complex, cross-border work needed to thrive there."

A native Australian, Azlan has practiced in Sydney, London, and Singapore. Aside from his M&A work, he has extensive experience advising clients on project development. He also has advised Asian institutions interested in acquiring and/or developing assets in Australia and the Middle East, a growing trend for clients that further integrates Asia into the global market.

"I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig because of the firm's entrepreneurial spirit, its understanding of local rules and markets, and the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues in offices throughout Asia and the world," Azlan said. "I'm excited about joining this strong and growing team in Singapore that will help provide the full range of services to our clients."

