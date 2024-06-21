Greenberg Traurig Grows Texas Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice with Addition of James Grogan

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice with the addition of Shareholder James Grogan.

HOUSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice with the addition of Shareholder James Grogan. He joins from Paul Hastings, where Grogan practiced for almost 14 years and served as a partner.

"Greenberg Traurig has a collaborative, client-centric approach to legal services which has significantly contributed to our growth. The addition of James exemplifies our strategic approach on expanding firm offerings with industry-leading practitioners in both the Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and Texas," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

With nearly 25 years of legal experience, Grogan's practice includes representation of both company and creditor clients in complex financial restructurings, bankruptcy cases, and out-of-court workouts. He also works with clients on strategy design and implementation for negotiation and litigation processes, offering significant contributions as the lead trial counsel in bankruptcy disputes. Grogan's practice crosses a multitude of sectors such as oil and gas, health care, FinTech and payments, corporate finance, and technology, media, and telecommunications among others.

Based in Houston, Grogan will collaborate with colleagues in the firm's Texas offices and beyond. His work extends to cross-border restructuring projects, representing some of the most noteworthy market engagements in recent years. Apart from his representations in bankruptcy court, he is regularly involved in appellate matters connected to bankruptcy cases.

"James has vast experience with bankruptcy law, which has equipped him to guide clients through complex matters arising in an everchanging market. His legal representation includes ground-breaking matters such as the first U.S. bankruptcy case involving a cryptocurrency business, as well as significant representation of companies such as WorldCom and Lehman Brothers. Furthermore, his stellar reputation, dedication to legal practice, and values align well with the principles of Greenberg Traurig and our global bench," said Shari L. Heyen co-chair of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and co-regional operating shareholder of Texas.

"Greenberg Traurig's global platform, coupled with its dedication to client service, was a critical factor in my decision to come on board," Grogan said. "I look forward to being part of an esteemed group of talented lawyers and collaborating with my Greenberg Traurig colleagues both in Texas and globally."

Grogan received his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law and a B.A. from Wheaton College. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and New York.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With more than 160 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

