Greenberg Traurig Has Most First-Tier National and Metropolitan Rankings for 2024 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' Report for 13th Consecutive Year

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most overall national first-tier rankings in the 2024 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report for the 13th consecutive year. The firm also has received the most metropolitan first-tier rankings and is tied for the most overall metropolitan rankings.
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most overall national first-tier rankings in the 2024 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report for the 13th consecutive year. The firm also has received the most metropolitan first-tier rankings and is tied for the most overall metropolitan rankings.
Additionally, the firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" in Information Technology Law, and Real Estate Law. Only one firm is awarded this recognition for each nationally ranked practice area.
According to U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, firms included in the 2024 "Best Law Firms" are recognized for "professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers." Achieving a tiered ranking "reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity." U.S. News – Best Lawyers® includes rankings in 57 national practice areas and 438 metropolitan-based practice areas.
Overall, the 2024 rankings incorporate 13.7 million evaluations of more than 125,000 individual lawyers from over 23,000 firms collected by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 14th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that location and specialty.
Earlier in 2023, Greenberg Traurig was honored with the most attorneys listed in the combined Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2024 publications.
A full listing of the firm's top rankings follows.
Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier national ranking in each of the following 45 practice areas:
- Advertising Law
- Appellate Practice
- Banking and Finance Law
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction Law
- Copyright Law
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Employment Law - Management
- Energy Law
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Environmental Law
- Franchise Law
- Health Care Law
- Immigration Law
- Information Technology Law-
- International Trade and Finance Law
- Labor Law - Management
- Land Use and Zoning Law
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Litigation - Construction
- Litigation - Environmental
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Litigation - Patent
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Securities
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Oil and Gas Law
- Patent Law
- Public Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Securities Regulation
- Tax Law
- Technology Law
- Trademark Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Venture Capital Law
Greenberg Traurig received one or more first-tier metropolitan rankings in each of the following 69 practice areas:
- Administrative / Regulatory Law
- Advertising Law
- Appellate Practice
- Banking and Finance Law
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Commercial Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction Law
- Copyright Law
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Employment Law - Management
- Energy Law
- Energy Regulatory Law
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television
- Entertainment Law Music
- Environmental Law
- Equipment Finance Law
- Franchise Law
- Gaming Law
- Government Relations Practice
- Health Care Law
- Immigration Law
- Information Technology Law
- Insurance Law
- International Arbitration - Commercial
- International Mergers & Acquisitions
- International Trade and Finance Law
- Labor Law Management
- Land Use & Zoning Law
- Leisure and Hospitality Law
- Litigation - Antitrust
- Litigation - Banking & Finance
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Litigation - Construction
- Litigation - Environmental
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Labor & Employment
- Litigation - Land Use & Zoning
- Litigation - Municipal
- Litigation - Patent
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Securities
- Litigation - Tax
- Litigation - Trusts & Estates
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
- Media Law
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Native American Law
- Natural Resources Law
- Oil & Gas Law
- Patent Law
- Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- Privacy and Data Security Law
- Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
- Public Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Securities / Capital Markets Law
- Securities Regulation
- Tax Law
- Technology Law
- Trademark Law
- Trusts & Estates Law
- Venture Capital Law
- Water Law
Greenberg Traurig was also ranked nationally and by metropolitan area for the following 21 practice areas:
- Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Arbitration
- Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice
- Biotechnology Law
- Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
- Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
- Corporate Compliance Law
- Education Law
- Employment Law - Individuals
- Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law
- Family Law
- FDA Law
- Financial Services Regulation Law
- Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law
- Litigation - First Amendment
- Litigation - Health Care
- Litigation - Mergers & Acquisitions
- Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)
- Sports Law
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], http://www.gtlaw.com/
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Share this article