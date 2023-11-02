Greenberg Traurig Has Most First-Tier National and Metropolitan Rankings for 2024 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' Report for 13th Consecutive Year

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most overall national first-tier rankings in the 2024 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report for the 13th consecutive year. The firm also has received the most metropolitan first-tier rankings and is tied for the most overall metropolitan rankings.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most overall national first-tier rankings in the 2024 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report for the 13th consecutive year. The firm also has received the most metropolitan first-tier rankings and is tied for the most overall metropolitan rankings.

Additionally, the firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" in Information Technology Law, and Real Estate Law. Only one firm is awarded this recognition for each nationally ranked practice area.

According to U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, firms included in the 2024 "Best Law Firms" are recognized for "professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers." Achieving a tiered ranking "reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity." U.S. News – Best Lawyers® includes rankings in 57 national practice areas and 438 metropolitan-based practice areas.

Overall, the 2024 rankings incorporate 13.7 million evaluations of more than 125,000 individual lawyers from over 23,000 firms collected by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 14th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that location and specialty.

Earlier in 2023, Greenberg Traurig was honored with the most attorneys listed in the combined Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2024 publications.

A full listing of the firm's top rankings follows.

Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier national ranking in each of the following 45 practice areas:

Advertising Law

Appellate Practice

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Copyright Law

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law - Management

Energy Law

Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Entertainment Law - Music

Environmental Law

Franchise Law

Health Care Law

Immigration Law

Information Technology Law-

International Trade and Finance Law

Labor Law - Management

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation - Banking and Finance

Litigation - Bankruptcy

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Environmental

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Patent

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Securities

Litigation and Controversy - Tax

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Oil and Gas Law

Patent Law

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law

Securities Regulation

Tax Law

Technology Law

Trademark Law

Trusts and Estates

Venture Capital Law

Greenberg Traurig received one or more first-tier metropolitan rankings in each of the following 69 practice areas:

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Advertising Law

Appellate Practice

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Commercial Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Copyright Law

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employment Law - Management

Energy Law

Energy Regulatory Law

Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television

Entertainment Law Music

Environmental Law

Equipment Finance Law

Franchise Law

Gaming Law

Government Relations Practice

Health Care Law

Immigration Law

Information Technology Law

Insurance Law

International Arbitration - Commercial

International Mergers & Acquisitions

International Trade and Finance Law

Labor Law Management

Land Use & Zoning Law

Leisure and Hospitality Law

Litigation - Antitrust

Litigation - Banking & Finance

Litigation - Bankruptcy

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Environmental

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Labor & Employment

Litigation - Land Use & Zoning

Litigation - Municipal

Litigation - Patent

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation - Securities

Litigation - Tax

Litigation - Trusts & Estates

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

Media Law

Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Native American Law

Natural Resources Law

Oil & Gas Law

Patent Law

Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

Privacy and Data Security Law

Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law

Securities Regulation

Tax Law

Technology Law

Trademark Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Venture Capital Law

Water Law

Greenberg Traurig was also ranked nationally and by metropolitan area for the following 21 practice areas:

Admiralty and Maritime Law

Arbitration

Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice

Biotechnology Law

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Corporate Compliance Law

Education Law

Employment Law - Individuals

Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law

Family Law

FDA Law

Financial Services Regulation Law

Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants

Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

Litigation - First Amendment

Litigation - Health Care

Litigation - Mergers & Acquisitions

Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Sports Law

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

