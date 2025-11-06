Greenberg Traurig Has Most Tier 1 National Rankings in 2026 Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firm's

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most Tier 1 national rankings, with 43 national rankings, and second-most metropolitan Tier 1 rankings, with 294 metro rankings, in the 2026 Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most Tier 1 national rankings, with 43 national rankings, and second-most metropolitan Tier 1 rankings, with 294 metro rankings, in the 2026 Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." With 528 total rankings, both metro and national, Greenberg Traurig has the most combined total rankings compared with any other law firm listed.

Additionally, the firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" in Land Use and Zoning Law. Only one firm is awarded this recognition for each national practice area.

According to Best Lawyers®, firms included in the 2026 "Best Law Firms" are recognized for "integrating firm performance, client insight, and leadership perspectives." Achieving a tiered ranking "capture(s) a dynamic picture of achievement across the profession." The 2026 Best Law Firms national rankings cover 75 practice areas, and 127 practice areas are covered on the metropolitan lists.

The 16th edition of Best Law Firms rankings in the United States incorporates 26 million evaluations from over 129,000 individual leading lawyers and over 24,000 firms. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that location and specialty.

Earlier in 2025, Greenberg Traurig was honored with the most attorneys listed in the combined 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

A full listing of the firm's top rankings follows.

Greenberg Traurig received a Tier 1 national ranking in each of the following 43 practice areas:

Appellate Practice

Litigation – Construction

Banking and Finance Law

Litigation – Environmental

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Commercial Litigation

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Construction Law

Litigation – Patent

Copyright Law

Litigation – Real Estate

Corporate Law

Litigation – Securities

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Litigation and Controversy – Tax

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Employment Law – Management

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Energy Law

Native American Law

Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Patent Law

Entertainment Law - Music

Public Finance Law

Environmental Law

Real Estate Law

Franchise Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law

Health Care Law

Securities Regulation

Immigration Law

Tax Law

Information Technology Law

Technology Law

Labor Law – Management

Trademark Law

Land Use and Zoning Law

Trusts and Estates

Litigation – Banking and Finance

Venture Capital Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Greenberg Traurig received one or more Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in each of the following 72 practice areas:

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Leisure and Hospitality Law

Appellate Practice

Litigation – Antitrust

Banking and Finance Law

Litigation – Banking and Finance

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Litigation – Construction

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Litigation – Environmental

Commercial Finance Law

Litigation – Health Care

Commercial Litigation

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Construction Law

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Copyright Law

Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

Corporate Governance Law

Litigation – Municipal

Corporate Law

Litigation – Patent

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Litigation – Real Estate

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Litigation – Securities

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Employment Law – Management

Litigation and Controversy – Tax

Energy Law

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Energy Regulatory Law

Media Law

Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Entertainment Law – Music

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Environmental Law

Native American Law

Equipment Finance Law

Natural Resources Law

Financial Services Regulation Law

Oil and Gas Law

Franchise Law

Patent Law

Gaming Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Government Relations Practice

Privacy and Data Security Law

Health Care Law

Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Immigration Law

Public Finance Law

Information Technology Law

Real Estate Law

Insurance Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law

International Arbitration – Commercial

Securities Regulation

International Mergers and Acquisitions

Tax Law

International Trade and Finance Law

Technology Law

Labor Law – Management

Trademark Law

Land Use and Zoning Law

Trusts and Estates

Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants

Venture Capital Law

Greenberg Traurig also was ranked nationally and by metropolitan area for the following 20 practice areas:

Admiralty and Maritime Law

FDA Law

Advertising Law

Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Antitrust Law

Litigation – ERISA

Arbitration

Litigation – First Amendment

Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice

Litigation – Insurance

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

Communications Law

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Corporate Compliance Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law

Sports Law

Family Law

Water Law

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Angie Robertson, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 678.553.2126, [email protected], http://www.gtlaw.com/

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP