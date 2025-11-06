Greenberg Traurig Has Most Tier 1 National Rankings in 2026 Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firm's

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most Tier 1 national rankings, with 43 national rankings, and second-most metropolitan Tier 1 rankings, with 294 metro rankings, in the 2026 Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the most Tier 1 national rankings, with 43 national rankings, and second-most metropolitan Tier 1 rankings, with 294 metro rankings, in the 2026 Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." With 528 total rankings, both metro and national, Greenberg Traurig has the most combined total rankings compared with any other law firm listed.
Additionally, the firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" in Land Use and Zoning Law. Only one firm is awarded this recognition for each national practice area.
According to Best Lawyers®, firms included in the 2026 "Best Law Firms" are recognized for "integrating firm performance, client insight, and leadership perspectives." Achieving a tiered ranking "capture(s) a dynamic picture of achievement across the profession." The 2026 Best Law Firms national rankings cover 75 practice areas, and 127 practice areas are covered on the metropolitan lists.
The 16th edition of Best Law Firms rankings in the United States incorporates 26 million evaluations from over 129,000 individual leading lawyers and over 24,000 firms. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that location and specialty.
Earlier in 2025, Greenberg Traurig was honored with the most attorneys listed in the combined 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.
A full listing of the firm's top rankings follows.
Greenberg Traurig received a Tier 1 national ranking in each of the following 43 practice areas:
Appellate Practice
Litigation – Construction
Banking and Finance Law
Litigation – Environmental
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Labor and Employment
Construction Law
Litigation – Patent
Copyright Law
Litigation – Real Estate
Corporate Law
Litigation – Securities
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation and Controversy – Tax
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
Employment Law – Management
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Energy Law
Native American Law
Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
Patent Law
Entertainment Law - Music
Public Finance Law
Environmental Law
Real Estate Law
Franchise Law
Securities / Capital Markets Law
Health Care Law
Securities Regulation
Immigration Law
Tax Law
Information Technology Law
Technology Law
Labor Law – Management
Trademark Law
Land Use and Zoning Law
Trusts and Estates
Litigation – Banking and Finance
Venture Capital Law
Litigation – Bankruptcy
Greenberg Traurig received one or more Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in each of the following 72 practice areas:
Administrative / Regulatory Law
Leisure and Hospitality Law
Appellate Practice
Litigation – Antitrust
Banking and Finance Law
Litigation – Banking and Finance
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Litigation – Bankruptcy
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Litigation – Construction
Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
Litigation – Environmental
Commercial Finance Law
Litigation – Health Care
Commercial Litigation
Litigation – Intellectual Property
Construction Law
Litigation – Labor and Employment
Copyright Law
Litigation – Land Use and Zoning
Corporate Governance Law
Litigation – Municipal
Corporate Law
Litigation – Patent
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation – Real Estate
Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
Litigation – Securities
Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Litigation – Trusts and Estates
Employment Law – Management
Litigation and Controversy – Tax
Energy Law
Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
Energy Regulatory Law
Media Law
Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Entertainment Law – Music
Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Environmental Law
Native American Law
Equipment Finance Law
Natural Resources Law
Financial Services Regulation Law
Oil and Gas Law
Franchise Law
Patent Law
Gaming Law
Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
Government Relations Practice
Privacy and Data Security Law
Health Care Law
Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Immigration Law
Public Finance Law
Information Technology Law
Real Estate Law
Insurance Law
Securities / Capital Markets Law
International Arbitration – Commercial
Securities Regulation
International Mergers and Acquisitions
Tax Law
International Trade and Finance Law
Technology Law
Labor Law – Management
Trademark Law
Land Use and Zoning Law
Trusts and Estates
Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants
Venture Capital Law
Greenberg Traurig also was ranked nationally and by metropolitan area for the following 20 practice areas:
Admiralty and Maritime Law
FDA Law
Advertising Law
Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Antitrust Law
Litigation – ERISA
Arbitration
Litigation – First Amendment
Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice
Litigation – Insurance
Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions
Communications Law
Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)
Corporate Compliance Law
Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law
Sports Law
Family Law
Water Law
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
