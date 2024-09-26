Greenberg Traurig Helps Celebrate Opening of New Miami HQ for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

The project was developed with the support of Greenberg Traurig attorneys, who donated 950+ pro bono hours toward its completion.

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. helped celebrate the opening of a new Miami headquarters and "wish house" for Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes for critically-ill children. The opening celebration was held Sept. 13 at the organization's new building in the Overtown area of Miami.

Miami Land Use Associate Devon Vickers, a former Make-A-Wish recipient who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 11, served as emcee at the event, where families, staff, elected officials, business leaders, and community members gathered to celebrate the building's official ribbon cutting.

The state-of-the-art facility was developed with the support of more than a dozen Greenberg Traurig attorneys, who donated 950+ hours of legal services to help bring the project to completion over more than five years. Greenberg Traurig handled all the legal work, including negotiating and closing the land acquisition, obtaining financing, negotiating construction documents, and securing zoning and development approvals from the City of Miami.

"I am very proud of the collaborative efforts undertaken by so many of my dedicated colleagues at Greenberg Traurig to help bring this incredible project to life. The new building is a game-changer that will undoubtedly provide a welcoming space for families and the local community to connect in a meaningful and positive way," said Miami Real Estate Shareholder Danielle Gonzalez, a long-time board member for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. "Giving back to the community is part of our DNA at Greenberg Traurig, and our significant support of this project is a testament to the firm's steadfast commitment to helping make South Florida a better place for everyone."

Gonzalez led the pro bono legal team, which also included Vickers and Miami Shareholders Kathryn Corral and Iris Escarrá, global co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Land Use Practice.

Known as the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, the new building is the first permanent home for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, which previously rented office space in Broward County. It will serve as the headquarters for a territory that includes 22 Florida counties and regional offices in Tampa, Sarasota, Bonita Springs, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The 25,000+ sq. ft. building, located at 343 N.W. Sixth St., rises five stories and overlooks I-95. It features "WishWorks," an interactive wish discovery space designed with help from a former Disney imagineer. The facility includes event and social spaces and houses the organization's executive offices.

"The new Finker-Frenkel Wish House aims to provide an uplifting place where children and their families can find hope and healing during difficult times," Make-A-Wish Southern Florida President and CEO Norman Wedderburn said. "We believe this building will greatly enhance the wish experience by creating an environment that encourages children to open their minds and think big, away from hospital rooms and treatments. We are extremely grateful for the support of Greenberg Traurig, whose generous contribution of hundreds of pro bono hours enabled the successful development of our new home."

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 wishes since its founding in 1983. It seeks to grant the wish of every medically eligible child in its territory. In a typical year, the organization grants more than 625 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. It also traditionally grants an additional 200+ wishes in collaboration with other chapters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Miami Office: Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, founded in 1967 by business-savvy attorneys with a commitment to community service and diversity, has actively supported South Florida's growth as an international financial and cultural center. As the gateway between the United States and Latin America, Miami is not only the place where Greenberg Traurig was founded, but also is an essential hub of the firm's global network. With a team of more than 180 attorneys based in Miami, Greenberg Traurig delivers targeted legal services and solutions to clients around the world. Today, the office is proud of its "Miami Roots, Global Reach." The attorneys advise local, national, and international companies in numerous industry sectors, including aviation, construction, entertainment, financial institutions, gaming, healthcare, infrastructure, international finance, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, retail, and technology.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

