Greenberg Traurig Helps Launch Israel Bar Association's Innovative Pro Bono Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, in coordination with the Israel Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association, played a pivotal role in launching a new platform that connects Israeli civilians impacted by the "Iron Swords" War with legal professionals who can provide them critical pro bono services.

The newly launched website for the platform is accessible through Paladin's pro bono volunteer portal. It will match Israel residents who need legal assistance with pro bono attorneys admitted by the Israel Bar Association. According to the Israel Bar Association, they have already received more than 300 requests for assistance with social security, relocation, and medical benefits, among other issues.

Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv and Albany offices played a significant role in bringing this initiative to fruition. In particular, Albany Shareholder and former NYSBA president Henry M. Greenberg helped guide the collaboration between IBA, NYSBA, and Paladin. The novel platform will pave a path for greater pro bono matching efforts between the Israeli legal community and those seeking assistance, in addition to addressing Israelis' most critical needs since the events of Oct. 7.

"It is an honor to extend the firm's longstanding commitment to Israel by helping to establish this new and extraordinary pro bono platform," Greenberg said. "I'm thrilled to see the organized Bar in Israel and the U.S. partner with a world-class legal tech company like Paladin, to make this important effort a reality."

"Greenberg Traurig is the most significant international law firm with a full-service office in Israel. This and other initiatives are intended to offer Israelis support and assistance during this challenging period," said Joey T. Shabot, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv office. "We have been on the ground in Israel for more than a decade, and we enjoy wonderful relations with the local law firm community as well as the Israel Bar Association. Our efforts on this initiative reflect our firm's deep commitment to the country."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

