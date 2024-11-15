Greenberg Traurig Helps United Way Worldwide Launch Star-Studded Hurricane Relief Benefit

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided a variety of legal support to United Way Worldwide in support of its Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided a variety of legal support to United Way Worldwide in support of its Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

The one-hour special, a collaborative effort with Paramount Global that aired on CBS Television and CMT Nov. 2., brought together leading artists from across genres to mobilize communities and raise critically needed funds for relief and recovery efforts to support communities across the Southeast United States that were devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The televised fundraising event featured performances by acclaimed artists including Brittney Spencer, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tyler Hubbard. The special also included appearances by numerous entertainment industry luminaries such as the Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Stephen Colbert, and the Zac Brown Band, alongside community heroes Mark Starling and Tank Spencer.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Labor & Employment Shareholder Johnine P. Barnes in Washington, D.C., and Entertainment, Media & Sports Shareholder Paul Sarker in New York.

Learn more about the benefit event on United Way's website.

