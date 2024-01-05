Greenberg Traurig Hires Leading Litigator Louis Lopez in Phoenix

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP further expanded its Litigation Practice in Arizona with the addition of Louis D. Lopez as a shareholder based in the Phoenix office.

PHOENIX, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP further expanded its Litigation Practice in Arizona with the addition of Louis D. Lopez as a shareholder based in the Phoenix office.

Lopez handles complex commercial litigation matters with a focus on taking matters to trial. He represents businesses in both plaintiff and defense disputes, with a stable of clients based in Arizona and California. Lopez's trial practice varies across industries and includes land lease and other real estate disputes, general tort litigation, and partnership and membership disputes. He helps clients minimize the risk of litigation by analyzing contract indemnity provisions, insurance remedies, and limitation of liability clauses. Lopez joins from Fennemore and will work closely with Charles E. Markle, who joined Greenberg Traurig from the same firm last year.

"Louis has a reputation as a tenacious attorney who goes the distance for his clients in the courtroom," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "We've organically built a team of strong, well-respected litigators in Arizona, making us highly competitive in the market in a core practice area."

"Louis is a tireless strategist and a creative litigator with a fierce work ethic, and will be an excellent addition to our bench of experienced practitioners," said Nicole M. Goodwin and Jeremy D. Zangara, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Phoenix office, in a joint statement. Goodwin continued, "I've faced Louis as opposing counsel over the years, and I can assure you I prefer him on our side of the courtroom."

Lopez is a major proponent of harnessing technology in the courtroom and has successfully tried numerous jury trials, bench trials, and arbitrations with the compelling use of iPads as a way to connect with the jury. For example, he obtained a defense verdict following a five-day bench trial by using iPad technology to prove that the contract documents at issue had been stolen.

Lopez's practice also emphasizes Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation. After he was brought in as lead trial counsel in two TCPA class action lawsuits in Arizona and the Northern District of California, Lopez successfully prevented class certification in both matters. He also prevented a third planned TCPA lawsuit in Pennsylvania from being filed.

"I am thrilled that the sophisticated Greenberg Traurig platform allows me to provide clients with such a high level of service for their litigation needs," Lopez said. "I believe in an intellectual approach to legal strategy, and I will never stop advocating for my clients."

Lopez received his J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and a B.A. from California State University at Fullerton.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greeenberg Traurig, LLP, 310.586.7875, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greeenberg Traurig, LLP