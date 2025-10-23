Greenberg Traurig Honored with Access to Justice Award by Texas Access to Justice Foundation

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the Access to Justice Award from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF) Oct. 20 at its Luncheon with the Supreme Court of Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the Access to Justice Award from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF) Oct. 20 at its Luncheon with the Supreme Court of Texas.

The award recognizes the firm's longstanding partnership with TAJF, particularly its exceptional support of the Equal Justice Works Fellowship Program, where Greenberg Traurig has co-sponsored fellows for 15 years.

According to its website, TAJF is the leading funder of legal aid in Texas. The organization was created in 1984 with a commitment to the vision that all Texans should have equal access to justice, regardless of their income.

"The heart, dedication, and creativity of our Texas team, with the consistent support of the firm's global pro bono program, empowers us to make a lasting difference in our communities. Our longstanding relationship with the Texas Access to Justice Foundation has been pivotal in broadening access to justice across the state," Texas Regional Shareholders Joseph F. Coniglio, Shari L. Heyen, and Demetrius G. McDaniel said in a joint statement. "We are truly honored to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to advance the foundation's mission and ensure equal justice for all."

"GT's Texas offices have always been leaders in GT's pro bono program, responding to the unique needs of Texas communities," said Caroline J. Heller, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Pro Bono Program and Litigation shareholder in New York. "We are proud of our work with TAJF and grateful for this distinction."

Over the years, Greenberg Traurig's collaboration with TAJF has helped provide vital education advocacy for children with disabilities, helping to prevent and correct misplacement in segregated special education programs, disciplinary alternative education programs, and juvenile justice facilities. The team also assisted in the expanding of an Austin-based Medical-Legal Partnership to a school-linked health center, integrating legal interventions to address the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences on at-risk youth. Additionally, the work has focused on pursuing housing stability and income maintenance for persons with serious mental illness in Dallas County through direct representation, community partnerships, and educational initiatives.

Greenberg Traurig is the largest sponsor of Equal Justice Works Fellowships in the United States. Through the Holly Skolnick Fellowship Foundation, the firm has invested over $17 million since 1999 to support more than 200 Equal Justice Works Fellows. These fellows have provided more than 720,000 attorney hours in over 55 cities nationwide, delivering essential legal services through two-year placements at more than 135 nonprofit host organizations. Notably, more than 80 percent of Greenberg Traurig's former fellows continue to work in public interest today.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With more than 175 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state, utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

