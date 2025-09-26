Greenberg Traurig Hosts 'AI Trends Shaping Innovation, Enterprise, and Investment' Panel During Boston AI Week

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Innovation & Artificial Intelligence Group and Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group will host a panel discussion and networking session Sept. 30 during Boston AI Week.

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Innovation & Artificial Intelligence Group and Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group will host a panel discussion and networking session Sept. 30 during Boston AI Week.

Led by shareholder Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, the panel, "AI Trends Shaping Innovation, Enterprise, and Investment," will feature insights from experts at the intersection of innovation, enterprise, and capital. Panelists Christine Parker, managing director of Workplace AI, and Drew Volpe, founder and managing partner of First Star Ventures, will explore the latest AI trends transforming technology, reshaping business strategies, and driving investment decisions. Shareholder Chinh H. Pham will provide opening remarks. The panel will be followed by cocktails and light bites. To learn more and register, visit here.

Tibbetts, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Group, provides business-oriented IP legal counseling for software, AI, and electronics-based technologies. His strategic approach incorporates open source practices and trade secret policies alongside patents, and he advises clients on licensing, enforcement, diligence, and defense against infringement accusations. Tibbett's patents have directly led to clients closing funding rounds, and software patents he wrote for clients have survived Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidity challenges and been enforced against competitors. He co-authored influential amicus briefs cited favorably by the U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Circuit Court of Appeals relating to patentability of software.

Pham, a patent attorney and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group, focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. In addition, Pham assists startup clients with strategies for leveraging their IP portfolio for high-value commercial opportunities and serves as a mentor to entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures through various incubator and accelerator programs. He has been recognized as a "Technology Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal and was named the ALM | Law.com's 2024 New England Legal Awards (NELA) "Attorney of the Year."

About Greenberg Traurig's Innovation & Artificial Intelligence Practice:

Greenberg Traurig's Innovation & Artificial Intelligence Practice brings together a multidisciplinary team of attorneys to provide legal services related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), swarm intelligence, augmented reality, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), hardware acceleration, robotics, cloud services, and other advanced Web 3.0 technologies. We regularly work with inventors, designers, developers, engineers, corporate executives, creators, marketers and investors on a broad range of issues and assist clients in developing tailored strategies addressing their specific AI needs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice advises companies and investors through all the stages of development, from initial business formation, through angel or venture capital financing to initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions. Drawing on the firm's broad platform, we offer clients a streamlined approach to meet their diverse legal needs – a single team that can scale up our services as our clients' businesses grow.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

