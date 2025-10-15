Greenberg Traurig Hosts Annual Orange County Sonenshine Pro Bono Reception

The Orange County office of Greenberg Traurig, LLP is proud to host the 29th Annual Sonenshine Pro Bono Reception, taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orange County office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is proud to host the 29th Annual Sonenshine Pro Bono Reception, taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach.

Now in its 29th year, the Sonenshine Pro Bono Reception has become a signature event that brings together Orange County's legal community and local pro bono and nonprofit organizations. Originally conceived by Justice Sheila Prell Sonenshine in 1994, the event is designed to introduce attorneys to meaningful volunteer and pro bono opportunities that serve the community.

Each year, the reception is hosted by a different Orange County law firm. This year's event will continue the tradition of welcoming both junior and senior attorneys, along with professionals from service firms, to network and connect with organizations in need of legal support.

"We are honored that our firm is taking the leadership role in this meaningful event," said Greenberg Traurig Shareholders and event co-Chairs Colin W. Fraser and Susan L. Heller, who is co-managing shareholder of the firm's Orange County office. "It's a rare evening when opposing counsel from across the county come together in one room — not to argue cases, but to unite in support of causes that matter. There's a real sense of community and shared purpose."

The evening will include opportunities to meet with representatives from local nonprofits, learn about volunteer initiatives, and connect with peers who are passionate about giving back through pro bono work. There are also raffles for the lawyers and pro bono organizations, with prizes donated by the law firms and companies.

For more information, please visit: 29th Annual Sonenshine Pro Bono Reception.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP