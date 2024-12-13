Greenberg Traurig Hosts EIT Global Outreach Calling2Scale HEALTH 2024 Program in Boston Office

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP hosted the EIT Global Outreach Calling2Scale HEALTH 2024 Program from Nov. 13-15 in its Boston office.

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP hosted the EIT Global Outreach Calling2Scale HEALTH 2024 Program from Nov. 13-15 in its Boston office. The event brought together more than 30 European healthtech startups for a series of one-on-one coaching opportunities and a networking brunch. The program also featured a legal workshop on intellectual property and doing business in the United States, which was led by Greenberg Traurig New York Corporate Shareholder Eyal Peled andJoshua I. Rudawitz, an attorney in the Boston Intellectual Property & Technology Practice.

In addition, the firm hosted the Trans-Atlantic HealthTech Innovation Cocktail Reception in collaboration with EIT Health, EIT Global Outreach, and the Ontario Brain Institute.

Calling2Scale HEALTH 2024 is a startup support program designed to help leading European healthtech and neurotech startups scale and penetrate the dynamic East Coast of the United States and Canada. The accelerator program provides access to comprehensive support services, mentorship from industry experts, guidance on North American market entry, and connections to strategic partners, investors, and customers.

