Greenberg Traurig Hosts Inaugural Life Sciences Day in Boston Office

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP hosted its inaugural GT Life Sciences Day July 24 in the firm's Boston office. The event gathered more than 100 innovators and leaders from across the life sciences industry and featured Boehringer Ingelheim, Ipsen, Moderna, MPM BioImpact, Sanofi, Spyre Therapeutics, Uniphar, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

GT's Life Sciences Day included a half-day program in which current industry trends and hot topics were discussed, including product development, commercialization, and litigation.

David J. Dykeman, Boston patent attorney and co-chair of the firm's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice, provided opening and closing remarks at the event. Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of the firm and founder of the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice, welcomed attendees and introduced the keynote speaker, Moderna's Zoe Philippides.

The program featured the following three panels, each moderated by a Greenberg Traurig shareholder:

Early Stage to Exit: Taking Your Company All the Way, moderated by Wayne H. Elowe , shareholder, Atlanta , Corporate

, shareholder, , Corporate Navigating Legalities: Financing, Deals, AI, and Privacy, moderated by Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, shareholder, Boston , Intellectual Property & Technology

, Intellectual Property & Technology Hot Topics in Life Sciences Litigation and Compliance, moderated by Gregory E. Ostfeld , shareholder, Chicago , Litigation

