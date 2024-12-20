Greenberg Traurig Hosts MassChallenge Israel Delegation in Firm's Boston Office

"The accelerator's unique and effective approach empowers startups to scale, bringing groundbreaking ideas to market and strengthening connections between entrepreneurs, industries, and investors worldwide", Dykeman said. Post this

"Greenberg Traurig is proud to continue our ongoing collaboration with MassChallenge," Dykeman said. "The accelerator's unique and effective approach empowers startups to scale, bringing groundbreaking ideas to market and strengthening connections between entrepreneurs, industries, and investors worldwide."

Founded in 2009 in Boston, MassChallenge connects startups, experts, corporations, and communities to grow and transform businesses and economies. MassChallenge Israel is the largest and most diverse zero-equity accelerator in Israel. Since 2016, MassChallenge Israel has been headquartered in the city of Jerusalem, and accelerates 30-50 companies, solving some of the world's biggest problems through its core accelerator. MassChallenge Israel alumni have collectively raised over $1.7B and created 22,000+ jobs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

