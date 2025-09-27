Greenberg Traurig in Mexico Advises Royal Caribbean Cruises on US$292 Million Acquisition of Mexico Cruise Port, 34 Properties

Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Mexico City represented Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., in its US$292 million acquisition of the Port of Costa Maya and 34 nearby properties for the development of Perfect Day Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Mexico City represented Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., in its US$292 million acquisition of the Port of Costa Maya and 34 nearby properties for the development of Perfect Day Mexico, a private destination spanning over 200 acres of Caribbean coastline in Mahahual, Mexico.

Royal Caribbean acquired the assets through the acquisition of equity in Promociones Turísticas Mahahual, S.A. de .C.V. Scheduled to open in 2027, Perfect Day Mexico will include a waterpark with five slide towers, the longest lazy river in the world, an adults-only pool area, a beach club, and many dining and drinking options, according to a Royal Caribbean [press release].

As lead counsel to Royal Caribbean, Greenberg Traurig assisted with all transactional and regulatory aspects of the project, including conducting due diligence of the 34 properties, as well as drafting, negotiating and executing the purchase and sale agreement and various regulatory requirements.

"We are honored to have worked with the incredible team at Royal Caribbean on this transaction, and we look forward to seeing such an iconic project come to life," said Mexico City Real Estate Shareholder José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martinez, who led the Greenberg Traurig deal team. "We brought together deeply experienced attorneys from multiple practice areas, including Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation, Energy & Natural Resources, International Arbitration, Real Estate, and Tax, to get this deal done, showcasing the firm's collaborative culture and unparalleled global platform."

The Greenberg Traurig deal team also included Mexico City Real Estate Shareholder Julio Antonio Sardina Pla, Antitrust Shareholder Miguel Flores Bernés, Energy & Natural Resources Shareholder Erick Hernández Gallego, Tax Shareholder Eduardo Medina Zapata, Corporate Shareholder Luis Cortés Panameño, Regulatory and Ports Shareholder Fernando Orrantia Dworak and Labor & Employment Shareholder Leslie Palma. The multidisciplinary team also included professionals from various practice areas, including Of Counsel Luis Jorge Akle and Associates Daniela Sofía Garza, Rodrigo Silva-Herzog, Valery García Zavala, Ana Ramírez, Jessica Paz, Humberto Molina, Fernando Alamilla, and Susana Doen.

