Greenberg Traurig Increases Bandwidth in Telecommunications Sector with Three Shareholder Team in D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Technology, Media and Telecommunications Practice with the addition of three shareholders in Washington, D.C., from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

The team includes Frank G. Lamancusa, who will serve as chair of the Telecommunications Group, as well as Denise Wood and Timothy L. Bransford.

The new group greatly enhances the firm's capabilities to advise clients on a variety of regulatory, enforcement, and corporate advisory matters in the telecommunications arena.

"We are thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig where we will have the opportunity not only to take advantage of the firm's nimble approach to client service and truly global platform for the benefit of our existing clients, but also to use our broad telecommunications experience to deepen the firm's relationship with its existing clients," Lamancusa said.

"Greenberg Traurig's platform and collaborative culture provide an ideal environment for us to serve clients at the forefront of technological innovation," Bransford and Wood said in a joint statement. "Whether it's guiding clients through the regulatory approvals to launch a satellite or negotiating the contracts and licensing required to build out the digital infrastructure that connects our global economy, we're excited to leverage the firm's resources and our combined experience to help navigate these complex regulatory landscapes."

The addition of the group also reinforces recent strategic investments made by Greenberg Traurig to its Space and Satellite Industry Group, with the additions of Skip Smith in Denver as chair of the group earlier this year, as well as and Laura Cummings in Washington, D.C., who joined from her role as regulatory affairs counsel at Astroscale U.S.

"Telecommunications is woven into many of the areas where Greenberg Traurig has demonstrated market-leading strength and growth in recent years, like our work in the space and defense industries and in digital infrastructure," said Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President and Chair of the Washington, D.C. office. "This team now brings highly technical and experienced practitioners who will be a significant boon to Greenberg Traurig's existing clients and help us expand into new areas from the regulatory capital of the United States."

Lamancusa brings deep experience providing regulatory, enforcement, and corporate advisory guidance to telecommunications clients, as well as non-telecommunication clients with related issues. He previously served in the Enforcement Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and was a trial lawyer for the Telecommunications Task Force in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Antitrust Division. Lamancusa routinely handles enforcement actions and investigations initiated by FCC, DOJ, and the Department of Commerce, including investigations related to information and communications technology and services transactions. His practice also includes conducting due diligence and providing advice for investors and private equity firms related to telecommunications regulatory and antitrust risk for a variety of strategic investments and acquisitions.

Wood brings a wealth of experience advising domestic and international companies on telecommunications corporate and regulatory matters with a particular focus on subsea and terrestrial network infrastructure and space and satellite issues. She provides regulatory guidance and advocacy related to various FCC authorizations and navigating approvals and coordination with related federal agencies. Her experience spans network infrastructure contracts, federal and state licensing, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Previously, she led the global telecommunications/network infrastructure legal team for Amazon Web Services.

Bransford rounds out the team with his practice that spans regulatory compliance and authorization needs for space and satellite companies. This includes guiding clients through every aspect required for obtaining launch authority for satellites and other space equipment, including obtaining Special Temporary Authority from the FCC and coordinating the process across all interested federal agencies as well as international bodies such as the International Telecommunication Union and regulatory agencies in the UK, Australia, Japan, and elsewhere. Bransford's practice also includes advocacy and compliance guidance on terrestrial wireless matters and securing equipment authorization for wireless devices requiring FCC approval. Before his law firm career, Bransford served as a law clerk in the FCC's Satellite Division and held management positions at several prominent satellite network operators based in the Greater Washington, D.C., region.

