Greenberg Traurig is a Finalist for 23 'Women in Business Law' Awards

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a finalist for 23 Euromoney Legal Media Group's 2024 "Women in Business Law Awards": 12 individual women attorney awards, seven firmwide awards, and four jurisdiction-specific firm awards. The award ceremony will be held June 13, presented in The Union League Club – New York.

According to Euromoney, winners are chosen based on "their ability to support the development of women in the legal profession and provide a work/life program that empowers women to pursue legal careers." Criteria include the ratio of female-to-male lawyers (at all levels of seniority), the retention of women associates to partner level, and relevant diversity initiatives. Individual winners are selected based on their professional accomplishments as well as advocacy and influence over the last 12 months.

These Greenberg Traurig women attorneys are finalists in the award categories listed:

Johnine P. Barnes , Labour & Employment Lawyer of the Year

, Labour & Employment Lawyer of the Year Alexandra Holt, Intellectual Property Rising Star

Melissa Hunter-Ensor , Life Sciences Lawyer of the Year

, Life Sciences Lawyer of the Year G. Michelle Ferreira , Tax Dispute Resolution Lawyer of the Year

, Tax Dispute Resolution Lawyer of the Year Tracy L. Gerber, Securities Litigator of the Year

Shari L. Heyen, Restructuring & Insolvency Lawyer of the Year

Nilda Isidro, Product Liability Lawyer of the Year

Candice E. Kim, Trademark Lawyer of the Year

Kimberly S. LeCompte, Real Estate Lawyer of the Year

Sylvia Simson, Litigation Rising Star

Charmaine D. Smith , Media & Entertainment Lawyer of the Year

, Media & Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Jena M. Valdetero, Privacy & Data Protection Lawyer of the Year

The firm is a finalist in the following award categories:

Career Development International Firm

Diverse Women Lawyers International Firm

Gender Diversity International Firm

Latin America Practice International firm

Pro Bono Work International Firm

Women In Business Law International Firm

Work Life Balance International Firm

Greenberg Traurig also was shortlisted as a "Best Law Firm" in four jurisdictions based on the ratio of men to women attorneys in each office at every level. According to Euromoney, the selection also is based on the firm's overall submissions. Greenberg Traurig is a finalist in the following locations:

Best Firm, North America – US Midwest

– US Midwest Best Firm, North America – US Northeast

– US Northeast Best Firm, North America – US South

– US South Best Firm, North America – US West

