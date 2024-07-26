Greenberg Traurig is a Finalist for 3 Legal Benchmarking Group EMEA Social Impact Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig is a finalist for three Legal Benchmarking Group (LBG) Social Impact Awards in the EMEA region. The firm's London office was shortlisted for the Inclusive Recruitment Firm of the Year and Anti-discrimination Firm of the Year awards.

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig is a finalist for three Legal Benchmarking Group (LBG) Social Impact Awards in the EMEA region. The firm's London office was shortlisted for the Inclusive Recruitment Firm of the Year and Anti-discrimination Firm of the Year awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London 12 Sept. Additionally, shortlisted for Middle East Inclusion Advocacy Leader of the Year is the Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm's United Arab Emirates (UAE) office and Co-Head of its Middle East Real Estate & Hospitality Practice Sarah Mahood.

In London, Global Litigation Practice Shareholder and Co-Chair of the UK Civil Fraud & Business Disputes Practice Claire Broadbelt and Senior Human Resources Manager Leigh Ribbens lead the DEI Working Group together with co-chairs from the office's Pride Network, Women's Initiative, Ability, Race and Ethnicity, Social Mobility, and a network for working parents/those with caring responsibilities, LifeWorks@GT. The London DEI Working Group is one of many Greenberg Traurig office-based DEI initiatives that provides localized celebrations and programming. One of the office's key programs is its new trainee recruitment scheme that demonstrates Greenberg Traurig's dedication to an equitable and inclusive recruitment process that provides equal opportunities for all applicants to access the legal profession and supports the goals and objectives of the firm's London DEI networks. Fiona Adams is the office managing shareholder and co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice.

Mahood co-leads a team that is 75% female, strongly demonstrating the firm's commitment to gender equity and is focused on breaking stereotypes and mentoring the new generation of all lawyers. Mahood has more than 22 years of experience in both London and the Middle East, advising master developers, sub-developers, hotel operators, landlords, tenants, lenders, and investors on a range of issues related to development, hospitality, and commercial real estate, including complex sale and purchase agreements and the structuring of mixed-use and hotel development projects involving strata titling and multiple ownership. She has advised leading master developers across the Middle East with respect to iconic flagship projects and has particular experience in structuring and documenting hotel and branded residential developments across the globe, having advised in relation to projects in the United States, Africa, Thailand, and throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Her professional accomplishments are often recognized by legal and business publishers, legal guides, and professional organizations.

Greenberg Traurig's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is global, with localized programs around the world often recognized by business and legal publications as well as peer organizations. Most recently, the firm was announced as a finalist for six 2024 Euromoney Legal Media Group Women in Business Law Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) awards. The firm was shortlisted for "Law Firm of the Year" awards in the "Gender Diversity International Firm" and "Women in Business Law International Firm" categories and for "Best Law Firm" awards in several jurisdictions, including London, focusing on the firm's commitment to gender diversity.

According to LBG, finalists represent "the most impactful programmes, policies, and initiatives, as well as the lawyers, talent officers, and DEI professionals paving the way and making an impact." Furthermore, it notes, "Inclusion in this shortlist underscores the significant strides firms have taken towards building a more diverse and inclusive legal profession, as well as developing the legal community at large. The demonstrative commitments of these firms stood out among others, showcasing a dedication to creating an environment where individuals from all backgrounds feel valued, respected, and empowered to join the legal community and do their best work."

