Greenberg Traurig is a Finalist for Legal Media Group's 2024 Women in Business Law EMEA Awards

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a finalist for six Euromoney Legal Media Group 2024 Women in Business Law Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) awards. The firm is shortlisted for overall "Law Firm of the Year" awards in the Gender Diversity International Firm and Women In Business Law International Firm categories and for "Best Law Firm" awards in Israel, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom, focusing on gender diversity in its London, Milan, Tel Aviv, and Warsaw offices.

The Greenberg Traurig Women's Initiative supports the inclusion and advancement of women at the firm and in the legal profession through distinctive programming and resources benefitting the firm's attorneys, their clients, and future lawyers. One of the many recognitions the firm has received is the 2022 Euromoney Global Women in Business Law's Gender Diversity Firm of the Year award, reflecting the initiative's achievements.

According to Euromoney, the awards recognize law firms that have "developed strong and innovative practices and programs that highlight women and diversity, as well as women lawyers working in business law." Firm and country/regional winners are judged on their ability to support the development of women in the legal profession and provide work/life programs to enable women to pursue legal careers. Criteria include the ratio of women to men lawyers at all levels of seniority, the retention of women associates to partner level, and any relevant diversity initiatives. Winners will be announced at a ceremony June 26 at The Waldorf Hilton – London.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity X/Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

