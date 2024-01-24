Greenberg Traurig Japan Attorneys, Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 Guide

Four attorneys and two practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office are recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 guide.

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys and two practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office are recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 guide.

The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 guide rankings reflect detailed analyses of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels and private practice lawyers conducted by their team of experienced researchers, according to the publication.

The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig in Japan as a Top Tier Firm in "Real Estate And Construction: International Firms And Joint Ventures," and also is recognized for "Fintech – International Firms And Joint Ventures."

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2024 guide for "Real Estate And Construction: International Firms And Joint Ventures":

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice regularly represents companies throughout China, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan in their business dealings in the United States and abroad. The firm also advises U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys based in the firm's Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across Greenberg Traurig's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

