Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm Advises SISCO Holding on SAR 132.6 Million Acquisition of Port Services & Storage Company Limited

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm's Corporate Practice acted as counsel to Sustainable Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO Holding) on the SAR 132.6 million acquisition of a 51% equity stake in Port Services & Storage Company Limited (PSS).

Subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance from the General Authority for Competition, completion is expected to take place in the fourth quarter, after which PSS will be fully consolidated into SISCO's logistics segment.

SISCO Holding is an investment company with a diversified portfolio of unique assets spanning infrastructure, ports and logistics, and water solutions, building on the success of establishing distinctive companies that hold market-leading positions. SISCO Holding was established in 1984, is supported by a team of more than 4,000 employees and provides strategic support to portfolio companies with a clear and long-term investment philosophy to unlock available growth opportunities. The company has assets under management of over SAR 4 billion through its eight strategic portfolio companies.

PSS, established in 2007, is a prominent player in the logistics industry. The company's service portfolio includes built-to-suit warehousing and comprehensive logistics solutions. PSS currently manages more than 130,000 square meters of logistics infrastructure in Dammam and Jubail and plans to develop a further 280,000 square meters of leasable area in the same region. PSS is also partnering with leading local institutions and international partners to significantly expand its presence at Jubail Logistics Park. This growth strategy aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by advancing world-class logistics hubs, strengthening supply-chain efficiency, and positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics gateway.

The team from Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm's Riyadh office was led by Middle East Regional Chair and KSA Managing Shareholder Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Corporate Shareholder Marwa Al-Siyabi, and Trainee Associate Lama Bin Ayyaf Al Mogren.

"This transaction is of great importance for SISCO Holding as we focus on being the leading infrastructure investor in the Kingdom across the ports, logistics, and water solutions value chains. As part of our vision, we believe that investing in prominent players in such industries that are rooted in the Kingdom is key to our growth and our alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Comparably, partnering with Khalid, Marwa, and Lama has been a privilege. Their commitment to the Kingdom, institutional knowledge, and technical expertise holds them in high regard. We appreciate the support and look forward to closing the transaction." said Eng. Saleh Hefni, managing director, SISCO Holding.

Greenberg Traurig's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

