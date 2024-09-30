Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm and Marwa Al-Siyabi are ALB Middle East Law Awards Finalists

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm and Shareholder Marwa Al-Siyabi are finalists for the 2024 Asian Legal Business (ALB) Middle East Law Awards to be presented Oct. 17 at the Anantara Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The ALB Middle East Law Awards honor the achievements of in-house counsel and private practitioners in the region.

Greenberg Traurig opened in Saudi Arabia in March 2023. Since then, the firm has rapidly expanded in the region – gaining approvals for offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; hiring nearly 20 experienced attorneys to build out its regional team with more expected to join soon; creating the largest Real Estate and Hospitality, Corporate, Sports, Media, and Entertainment group in the Middle East; and handling cutting-edge transactions across industries.

Al-Siyabi advises clients across the Middle East on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, equity capital market transactions, joint ventures, and restructuring. Her experience includes working with ministries and government entities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE, advising on legal matters including the structuring and implementation of government initiatives and the legal implications of strategy reforms.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

