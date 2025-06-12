Greenberg Traurig, Kristen J. Lonergan Recognized at The Child Center of NY's Evening Celebrating Resilience Gala

Kristen J. Lonergan, a Real Estate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, was recognized with the "Distinguished Service Award" at The Child Center of NY's Evening Celebrating Resilience Gala on June 3 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristen J. Lonergan, a Real Estate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, was recognized with the "Distinguished Service Award" at The Child Center of NY's Evening Celebrating Resilience Gala on June 3 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Greenberg Traurig was recognized with the "Impact Award," which was accepted by Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy.

The Child Center of NY, which Greenberg Traurig has a longstanding relationship with, provides programming and educational services across New York City to children in underserved communities and their families.

Duffy remarked: "Supporting organizations like The Child Center in the neighborhoods where we live and work isn't just the right thing to do — it's essential. When our communities thrive, we all thrive. By helping children and families build resilience and realize their potential, we're strengthening the very foundation of this great city."

Lonergan was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award for her "focus on service and desire to make the world a better place." She is a longtime board member and dedicated supporter of The Child Center of NY, which recognized her role in bringing Greenberg Traurig's resources to its organization.

The Impact Award recognized Greenberg Traurig's contributions to The Child Center of NY and the broader communities the organization reaches. The Child Center of NY remarked that both Lonergan and Greenberg Traurig's "tireless commitment to building stronger families and more resilient communities is one of the many reasons we are proud to honor and celebrate them."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Laura Lieberman, Greenberg Traurig, +1 212.801.6905, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig