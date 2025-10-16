Greenberg Traurig Las Vegas Office Embraces Commitment to Its Local Community

The Las Vegas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its dedication to serving the greater Nevada community.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Las Vegas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its dedication to serving the greater Nevada community. Lawyers within the office take pride in positively impacting the areas where they live and work.

The following Greenberg Traurig shareholders have joined the boards of local service organizations in 2025 and are dedicated to building lasting relationships:

David Edington joined the board of Serving Our Kids Foundation, a volunteer-driven nonprofit at the forefront of fighting child food insecurity in Southern Nevada. Serving Our Kids provides more than 4,000 food-insecure elementary and middle school students with weekend meal bags throughout the school year, serving a vital function for children who otherwise might not have a meal from Friday until Monday. Serving Our Kids depends on donations and grants to reach its vision to ensure that every child in Clark County has a brighter, more food-secure future.

Jason Hicks is a new board member of After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. The youth organization aims to eliminate barriers to success by providing comprehensive after-school programs that foster academic achievement, personal growth, and positive behavior. Through structured activities in sports, arts, life skills, and music, the nonprofit nurtures teamwork and self-respect among its participants, many of whom are from underserved communities. After-School All-Stars reaches hundreds of local children each day, promoting safe environments and empowering them to make positive choices for a brighter future.

Joel E. Tasca joined the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Nevada. The nonprofit is committed to granting life-changing experiences to local children facing critical illnesses, believing that a wish experience can be a transformative force in their medical journey. Dedicated leaders like Tasca reflect the powerful impact that volunteers have in helping grant wishes every 33 minutes across the nation and in supporting the founding mission: together, creating life-changing wishes for children with medical ailments.

About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys counsel clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected]

Jazz Nelson, +1 702.938.6854, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig