Greenberg Traurig Latin America Attorneys, Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026 Edition

Fifty-four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026.

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty-four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026. Additionally, the firm is recognized as a Top Tier Firm in three areas and 17 of the firm's practices are also recognized in Mexico and internationally. The firm also has received the Client Satisfaction accolade. A select few law firms received this accolade for exceptionally high scores for client service and client experience in the Legal 500 annual survey of hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide.

The Legal 500 Latin America 2026 rankings reflect a detailed analysis of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels and private practice lawyers conducted by its team of experienced researchers.

This edition recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a Top Tier Firm in the following three areas:

Latin America: International Firms

City Focus – Miami

Mexico

Competition and Antitrust

Real Estate

The guide also recognizes Greenberg Traurig in the following jurisdictions and practices:

Latin America: International Firms

Banking and Finance

Capital Markets

Compliance and Investigations

Corporate and M&A

International Arbitration

Projects and Energy

Mexico

Banking and Finance

Capital Markets

Compliance and Data Privacy

Corporate and M&A

Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Energy and Natural Resources

Environment

International Trade and Customs

Labor and Employment

Projects and Infrastructure

TMT

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026 based on industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:

Latin America: International Firms

Next Generation Partner

Daniel Pulecio-Boek, Compliance and Investigations

Recommended Lawyers

Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Banking and Finance; City Focus – Miami

Carol Barnhart, City Focus – Miami

Robert J. Downing, Projects and Energy

Yosbel A. Ibarra, Corporate and M&A; City Focus – Miami

Joseph J. Mamounas, City Focus – Miami; International Arbitration

Thomas R. Martin, City Focus - Miami

Marina Olman-Pal, Banking and Finance

Antonio Peña, Banking and Finance; City Focus – Miami; Corporate and M&A; Projects and Energy

Daniel Pulecio-Boek, International Arbitration

José Raz Guzmán, Banking and Finance; Corporate and M&A; Projects and Energy

Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., City Focus – Miami; Corporate and M&A

Henry R. Roque, City Focus – Miami; Corporate and M&A

Marc M. Rossell, Banking and Finance; Corporate and M&A; Projects and Energy

Oscar Stephens, Projects and Energy

Geiza Vargas-Vargas, Corporate and M&A

Mexico

Hall of Fame

Guillermo Sánchez Chao, International Trade and Customs

Leading Partners

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez, Real Estate

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, Real Estate

Miguel Flores Bernés, Competition and Antitrust

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, Competition and Antitrust

Juan Manuel González Bernal, Projects and Infrastructure

Erick Hernández Gallego, Energy and Natural Resources; Environment

Miguel A. Moisés, Banking and Finance

José Raz Guzmán, Banking and Finance

Leading Partners: Fintech

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Banking and Finance

Next Generation Partners

David Argueta, Banking and Finance; Capital Markets

Roberto Guerrero Comella, Real Estate

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra, Energy and Natural Resources

Julio Antonio Sardina Pla, Real Estate

Leading Associates

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte, Environment

Paulina García de León, Banking and Finance

Recommended Lawyers

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte, Energy and Natural Resources

Jorge Andazola, Labour and Employment

Victor Felipe Callarisa Rivera, Corporate and M&A

Karla Copka, Labor and Employment

Luis Cortés Panameño, Compliance and Data Privacy; Corporate and M&A

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, Compliance and Data Privacy; Corporate and M&A

Adriana Garcia-Cuellar, Corporate and M&A

Valery Dayne García Zavala, Competition and Antitrust

Juan Manuel González Bernal, Banking and Finance

Eduardo Grajales González, International Trade and Customs

Hugo Hernández, Energy and Natural Resources

Gabriel Lozano García Corral, Corporate and M&A

Francisco Mañón, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Eduardo Medina Zapata, Real Estate

Natalia Mejía, Competition and Antitrust

Joselino Morales Lopez, Dispute Resolution: Litigation; Energy and Natural Resources

Rocío Olea Salgado, Competition and Antitrust; Corporate and M&A

Edgar Olvera Jiménez, TMT

Edgar Fernando Orozco Ceballos, Projects and Infrastructure

Fernando Orrantia Dworak, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Alejandro Ostos Fulda, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Leslie Palma, Labor and Employment

Erick Peregrina J., Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Corporate and M&A

José Raz Guzmán, Capital Markets; Corporate and M&A

Mauricio Rueda Gutiérrez, Dispute Resolution: Litigation

Maribel Tovar Frías, TMT

Rodrigo Vazquez del Mercado-Rivera, Energy and Natural Resources

