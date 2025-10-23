Greenberg Traurig Latin America Attorneys, Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026 Edition

Fifty-four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026.
MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty-four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026. Additionally, the firm is recognized as a Top Tier Firm in three areas and 17 of the firm's practices are also recognized in Mexico and internationally. The firm also has received the Client Satisfaction accolade. A select few law firms received this accolade for exceptionally high scores for client service and client experience in the Legal 500 annual survey of hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide.
The Legal 500 Latin America 2026 rankings reflect a detailed analysis of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels and private practice lawyers conducted by its team of experienced researchers.
This edition recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a Top Tier Firm in the following three areas:
Latin America: International Firms
- City Focus – Miami
Mexico
- Competition and Antitrust
- Real Estate
The guide also recognizes Greenberg Traurig in the following jurisdictions and practices:
Latin America: International Firms
- Banking and Finance
- Capital Markets
- Compliance and Investigations
- Corporate and M&A
- International Arbitration
- Projects and Energy
Mexico
- Banking and Finance
- Capital Markets
- Compliance and Data Privacy
- Corporate and M&A
- Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Energy and Natural Resources
- Environment
- International Trade and Customs
- Labor and Employment
- Projects and Infrastructure
- TMT
The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 Latin America 2026 based on industry or practice area designations as selected by researchers:
Latin America: International Firms
Next Generation Partner
- Daniel Pulecio-Boek, Compliance and Investigations
Recommended Lawyers
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Banking and Finance; City Focus – Miami
- Carol Barnhart, City Focus – Miami
- Robert J. Downing, Projects and Energy
- Yosbel A. Ibarra, Corporate and M&A; City Focus – Miami
- Joseph J. Mamounas, City Focus – Miami; International Arbitration
- Thomas R. Martin, City Focus - Miami
- Marina Olman-Pal, Banking and Finance
- Antonio Peña, Banking and Finance; City Focus – Miami; Corporate and M&A; Projects and Energy
- Daniel Pulecio-Boek, International Arbitration
- José Raz Guzmán, Banking and Finance; Corporate and M&A; Projects and Energy
- Arnaldo C. Rego, Jr., City Focus – Miami; Corporate and M&A
- Henry R. Roque, City Focus – Miami; Corporate and M&A
- Marc M. Rossell, Banking and Finance; Corporate and M&A; Projects and Energy
- Oscar Stephens, Projects and Energy
- Geiza Vargas-Vargas, Corporate and M&A
Mexico
Hall of Fame
- Guillermo Sánchez Chao, International Trade and Customs
Leading Partners
- Gerardo Carrillo Valadez, Real Estate
- José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez, Real Estate
- Miguel Flores Bernés, Competition and Antitrust
- Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, Competition and Antitrust
- Juan Manuel González Bernal, Projects and Infrastructure
- Erick Hernández Gallego, Energy and Natural Resources; Environment
- Miguel A. Moisés, Banking and Finance
- José Raz Guzmán, Banking and Finance
Leading Partners: Fintech
- Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Banking and Finance
Next Generation Partners
- David Argueta, Banking and Finance; Capital Markets
- Roberto Guerrero Comella, Real Estate
- Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra, Energy and Natural Resources
- Julio Antonio Sardina Pla, Real Estate
Leading Associates
- Luis Jorge Akle Arronte, Environment
- Paulina García de León, Banking and Finance
Recommended Lawyers
- Luis Jorge Akle Arronte, Energy and Natural Resources
- Jorge Andazola, Labour and Employment
- Victor Felipe Callarisa Rivera, Corporate and M&A
- Karla Copka, Labor and Employment
- Luis Cortés Panameño, Compliance and Data Privacy; Corporate and M&A
- Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés, Compliance and Data Privacy; Corporate and M&A
- Adriana Garcia-Cuellar, Corporate and M&A
- Valery Dayne García Zavala, Competition and Antitrust
- Juan Manuel González Bernal, Banking and Finance
- Eduardo Grajales González, International Trade and Customs
- Hugo Hernández, Energy and Natural Resources
- Gabriel Lozano García Corral, Corporate and M&A
- Francisco Mañón, Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Eduardo Medina Zapata, Real Estate
- Natalia Mejía, Competition and Antitrust
- Joselino Morales Lopez, Dispute Resolution: Litigation; Energy and Natural Resources
- Rocío Olea Salgado, Competition and Antitrust; Corporate and M&A
- Edgar Olvera Jiménez, TMT
- Edgar Fernando Orozco Ceballos, Projects and Infrastructure
- Fernando Orrantia Dworak, Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Alejandro Ostos Fulda, Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Leslie Palma, Labor and Employment
- Erick Peregrina J., Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Arturo Pérez-Estrada, Corporate and M&A
- José Raz Guzmán, Capital Markets; Corporate and M&A
- Mauricio Rueda Gutiérrez, Dispute Resolution: Litigation
- Maribel Tovar Frías, TMT
- Rodrigo Vazquez del Mercado-Rivera, Energy and Natural Resources
About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, São Paulo, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart. Additionally, for more than 20 years we have sponsored an international associate program that brings lawyers from Latin America and elsewhere around the world and allows them to practice law with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
