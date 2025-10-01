Greenberg Traurig Launches 50th Office, Opening in Abu Dhabi

Strategic Expansion Fuels Unified Firm Growth Around the Globe

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has launched its 50th office. The firm has become licensed in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, an international financial centre located in Abu Dhabi. The new office continues to expand the firm's presence in the region, which already includes offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that opened in 2023. Prominent financing and restructuring lawyer Christian Adams, and prominent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity lawyer Chris Lester both join from Latham & Watkins as co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office.

"We celebrate this milestone in Greenberg Traurig's history knowing that our strategy of organic growth, rather than through mergers or vereins, continues to deliver exceptional results for our clients and the firm worldwide," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Reflecting on our humble beginnings nearly 60 years ago, our intentional, strategic expansion in key financial and government centers — as well as emerging markets — has allowed us to consistently attract top legal talent. Our empowering culture and business model allow us to best serve clients through both local insight and global reach."

Greenberg Traurig opened its first office in Miami in 1967 with a focus on bringing a new breed of law firm to serve clients in Florida. But, as consolidation took hold in the legal industry in the 1990s and 2000s, the firm saw the opportunity to grow first within the United States and ultimately worldwide. Rather than following the traditional, centralized law firm model, the firm empowered its attorneys to respond quickly to client needs and fostered a collaborative culture that prized teamwork, flexibility, and local market insight. Today, that model has propelled Greenberg Traurig's growth to among the AmLaw 20 largest firms, with more than 3,000 attorneys across 50 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

"Opening our Abu Dhabi office represents the execution of our growth strategy at its finest. As the capital city of the UAE, our Abu Dhabi office will complement the accelerated growth that the Middle East is experiencing. Given our top local and international legal talent in key practice areas, such as M&A and private equity, finance and restructuring, energy, digital infrastructure, real estate, hospitality, sports, media and entertainment, public policy and regulation, and disputes, Greenberg Traurig is perfectly positioned to assist the governments, the government related entities, and the local and international conglomerates and investors leading this growth story," Rosenbaum said.

"Greenberg Traurig's commitment to the Middle East and to hiring many of the region's top lawyers is exceptional. Launching three offices in the Middle East in two years is unique in the market, and few other firms can claim the roster of talent we have in the various sectors most important to growth in the Middle East," said Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the firm's Riyadh office. "Both Christian and Chris are perfect examples of that legal talent: highly skilled, experienced, and respected in the region over many years."

"We are pleased to welcome Christian and Chris, who are preeminent lawyers in Abu Dhabi and the UAE with 34 years of collective experience living in the UAE and working in the region. Their reputation and leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional client service and insight in this dynamic market," said Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood, Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office.

Adams has been based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2008 and represents governments and government related entities, corporations, sponsors, banks, and private credit lenders on complex financing transactions across the Middle East and internationally. His practice spans multiple industries, with particular focus on investment, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, energy, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. Adams handles a wide range of financing matters, including conventional and Islamic lending, refinancings, restructurings, distressed debt matters, private credit transactions, structured financing, securitizations, leveraged and acquisition financings, and real estate financings. He regularly advises clients on significant transactions involving bespoke deal structures throughout the Middle East.

"The opportunity to join a law firm of Greenberg Traurig's global reputation, especially as it opens an Abu Dhabi office, aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting clients in the UAE and Abu Dhabi as the country further establishes itself as a key driver of economic growth in the Middle East. The firm's international platform positions us to serve clients with both inbound and outbound investments — an advantage that is essential for our clients' success and for the region's continued development," Adams said.

Lester focuses on inbound and outbound M&A, private equity, joint ventures, investments, and corporate restructurings. His practice spans multiple industries including AI and digital infrastructure, technology, life sciences and health care, and banking and financial services. Lester has more than 17 years of experience of living and working full-time in the Middle East and more than 25 years of professional experience across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Lester's clients include Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and government related entities and global and regional private equity firms.

Lester added: "We are excited to serve clients at the highest level within Greenberg Traurig's unified culture of collaboration, legal excellence, and entrepreneurship. The firm's commitment to Abu Dhabi and its exceptional team of lawyers worldwide creates the ideal environment to deliver outstanding service to Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is operated by a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, 212-801-6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig