Greenberg Traurig Launches 51st Location with Aspen Office Opening

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has launched its 51st location with the opening of an office in Aspen, which is its second in Colorado.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has launched its 51st location with the opening of an office in Aspen, which is its second in Colorado. Shareholder Alan R. Greenfield is the managing shareholder of the Aspen office, which has strong capabilities across numerous practices, including Real Estate, Intellectual Property & Technology, Franchise & Distribution, Hospitality, Retail, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate, and Trademark & Brand Management.

"Having served our clients successfully for years in Colorado through our Denver office, we are building on our commitment to the state, its businesses, and the individuals living, working, and investing here by opening a dedicated office in Aspen. Our firm is focused on growing where our clients are," Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "With many key business decision makers spending more time working from Aspen, the region's significant, vital business market is growing rapidly. We look forward to enhancing our relationships here and contributing meaningfully to Aspen's continued success by providing client service that is without equal."

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Kimberly A. Ginsburg, who recently joined the firm, and Shareholder Marc H. Trachtenberg, who has over 20 years of experience handling IP, domain name, internet, and other technology-related issues, will be resident in the Aspen location.

"I am honored to lead our Aspen office at this pivotal moment for Greenberg Traurig in Colorado. Our expansion into Aspen exemplifies how Greenberg Traurig's world-class global platform combines international resources with the benefits of local 'on-the-ground' knowledge to offer clients exceptional legal counsel in a region renowned for its dynamic business environment and vibrant, affluent community," Greenfield said. "Kim's joining us here speaks to this strategy, as she is highly experienced in national leasing and real estate transactions, as well as in the local Aspen real estate market. She is an important addition to our burgeoning office in Aspen, where real estate investment and development continues to grow."

Ginsburg advises landlords, tenants, investors, developers, and national health care organizations on commercial real estate matters, including leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, and debt financings. She negotiates leases for office, retail, warehouse, industrial, laboratory, medical office, build-to-suit headquarters, and data center properties. In addition, she conducts and leads real estate due diligence for private equity transactions and corporate mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the health care sector.

With leasing comprising a significant portion of Ginsburg's work, she frequently represents health care providers in leases and subleases for clinics, pharmacies, and medical offices. She also handles acquisitions, sales, financing, and development-related transactions. Her private equity work includes real estate due diligence within broader M&A deals across health care and other industries.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig as it launches the firm's Aspen office is an exceptional opportunity for me to serve my clients at the highest level," Ginsburg said. "Providing them with top local legal counsel as well as highly skilled lawyers worldwide who practice in a true culture of collaboration allows me to conveniently meet their needs holistically — a competitive edge that businesses and investors in Aspen and beyond will undoubtedly appreciate."

