Greenberg Traurig Launches Immigration Insights Podcast Miniseries

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of the Global Immigration & Compliance Practice of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is set to host Immigration Insights, a podcast series in which she interviews Greenberg Traurig attorneys and outside guests on various immigration topics, as a part of the firm's Big Law Redefined podcast.

In the first episode of the Immigration Insights series, Kalmykov and Immigration & Compliance Shareholder Jennifer Hermansky discuss the intricacies of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. They cover the program's history, recent changes under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, and strategies for navigating the reserved visa set aside categories. The episode highlights the importance of lawful source and path of funds, concurrent filing benefits, and the impact of mandamus actions on processing delays. Having represented over 8,000 EB-5 investors, Kalmykov and Hermansky provide specific insights on leveraging the EB-5 program to obtain U.S. permanent residency.

The Immigration Insights Podcast is designed to help business leaders, in-house counsel and human resources personnel, immigrant investors, and entrepreneurs navigate recent legislative, regulatory, litigation, and administrative developments in immigration law. The podcast will also highlight the intersection of immigration law with other areas of law including employment, tax, and international trade, as well as provide key takeaways for strategies and compliance. The Greenberg Traurig Global Immigration & Compliance Practice leverages the firm's breadth of experience across the United States, as well as its international offices, to provide clients with tailored strategies for achieving their immigration goals worldwide.

Kalmykov is based in Greenberg Traurig's New York and New Jersey offices and has close to two decades of experience in business immigration matters. She works with employers of all sizes across a variety of industries in understanding and complying with the immigration laws relating to the hiring and retention of foreign talent. Specifically, her practice focuses on supporting clients and advising them on temporary and permanent residency immigration options for multinational executive, business, scientific, and information technology personnel. Kalmykov also has wide-ranging experience in EB-5 matters representing both investors seeking permanent residency through investment immigration as well as real estate developers and companies seeking financing through the EB-5 program.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

