Greenberg Traurig Launches Massachusetts Chapter 93A Law Blog

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has launched a new legal blog focused on the intricacies of Chapter 93A, the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act. The firm's Massachusetts Chapter 93A Insights explores Chapter 93A, discussing the legal landscape of consumer rights and business responsibilities, and provides valuable insights and information to help understand and navigate this area of law and its impact on businesses. The blog will be edited by Litigation Shareholder David G. Thomas and Litigation Associate Angela C. Bunnell.

"We are excited to launch this blog to help businesses understand and navigate the nuances of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A," Thomas said. "93A is one of the most often used statutes in consumer and business litigation. Our goal is to keep clients up to date on this complex area of law."

Thomas advises on individual and corporate disputes during the entire dispute-resolution life cycle, including through strategic negotiation, mediation, other forms of alternative dispute resolution, and adjudication through trial when needed or required. He has experience with many subject matters, including unfair or deceptive business practices disputes in individual and putative class action settings, including under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A. Thomas also works with clients on avoiding disputes proactively by identifying and ameliorating existing or potential dispute risks in business policies and practices.

Bunnell's practice focuses on defending companies against unfair or deceptive business practices claims in individual and putative class action settings. She also represents companies and individuals responding to civil investigative demands under various regulatory schemes, including federal and state false claims acts and related enforcement actions brought by federal and state regulatory agencies. Bunnell has experience with complex eDiscovery matters, and has been responsible for preservation, collection, review, and production of electronically stored information in state and federal lawsuits. She also has experience in representing clients in connection with data security and privacy matters.

